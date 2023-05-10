PANERA PARTNERS WITH KYLE KUZMA TO LAUNCH FREE SIPS THROUGH JULY 4

Join Panera's Unlimited Sip Club by May 18 and get Free, Unlimited Sips of over 25 Different Beverages Through July 4

ST. LOUIS, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panera announces nearly two months of free sips just in time for summer — guests who sign up for Unlimited Sip Club now through May 18 will receive a free membership to the monthly Unlimited Sip Club program through July 4*, as well as be entered for a chance to win an upgraded Annual Unlimited Sip Club membership**. Panera's Unlimited Sip Club members have access to the entire Panera portfolio of self-serve beverages, including hot and iced coffee, hot and iced teas, Agave Lemonade, Panera Charged Lemonades, and Pepsi-Cola® fountain beverages including the new lemon lime flavored soda Starry.®

"Our guests love Unlimited Sip Club and we are thrilled to jumpstart summer with free, unlimited beverages for our guests through July 4," said Meenakshi Nagarajan, Senior Vice President, Digital, Subscription and Loyalty, Panera Bread. "Our Unlimited Sip Club has a wide variety of options for you at an incredible value, whether you are hitting the runway or headed to the beach, Panera has you covered with free sips through July 4 when you sign up by May 18."

Known as a style trailblazer, Kuzma showcases his boundary-pushing and iconic looks in new content from Panera and Starry, while highlighting just how many different sips you can pair with your summer drips. Available now in both annual and monthly subscription tiers, Unlimited Sip Club is available to members of MyPanera®, Panera's free loyalty program. Monthly and annual Unlimited Sip Club members score exclusive perks like Sip Club Saturday deals, VIP challenges, and more.

"I'm excited to be partnering with Panera and Starry on this unique opportunity to bring something special to customers this summer," said Kyle Kuzma. "I'm constantly on the road, and this is an easy, reliable option for people on the go to have unlimited drink choices and receive some pretty cool perks along the way."

In total, over 25 beverages are part of Unlimited Sip Club, including:

Fountain Soda (Pepsi ® , Diet Pepsi ® , Mountain Dew ® , Starry ® , bubly™ Lime, Brisk® Raspberry Tea, Dr Pepper ® , and Canada Dry ® Ginger Ale )

(Pepsi , Diet Pepsi , Mountain Dew , Starry , bubly™ Lime, Brisk® Raspberry Tea, Dr Pepper , and Canada Dry ) Drip Hot Coffee (Colombian Light Roast & Dark Roast, Decaf, Hazelnut)

(Colombian Light Roast & Dark Roast, Decaf, Hazelnut) Iced Coffee (Colombian Dark Roast)

(Colombian Dark Roast) Hot Tea (The Republic of Tea ® premium teas and herbs, including: British Breakfast, Earl Greyer , Mango Ceylon, Ginger Peach , Honey Ginseng Green, and Orange Ginger Mint Herb)

(The Republic of Tea premium teas and herbs, including: British Breakfast, , Mango Ceylon, , Honey Ginseng Green, and Orange Ginger Mint Herb) Iced Tea & Lemonade (Black Iced Tea, Sweet Tea*, Passion Papaya Green Tea, Agave Lemonade)

(Black Iced Tea, Sweet Tea*, Passion Papaya Green Tea, Agave Lemonade) Charged Lemonades (Fuji Apple Cranberry, Mango Citrus Yuzu, and Strawberry Lemon Mint)

Panera self-serve beverages are available nationwide in Panera bakery-cafes, on Panera's e-commerce site, and via the Panera app. The Unlimited Sip Club membership is available for $11.99 per month plus tax or $119.99 per year plus tax and includes one self-serve beverage every two hours during regular bakery-cafe hours, including free refills at participating U.S. Panera bakery-cafes.

To learn more about MyPanera and Unlimited Sip Club or to sign up today, visit PaneraBread.com.

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread opened in 1987 as a community bakery, founded with a secret sourdough starter and a belief that sharing great bread is an expression of warmth and generosity. That vision holds true today with a robust menu of delicious, chef-curated recipes created with a simple principle: The Familiar, Made Fantastic™. At Panera, we serve food that we are proud to serve our own families, made with responsibly raised proteins and freshly prepared with Clean ingredients--food that does not contain the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources set forth on our No-No list served in U.S. bakery-cafes. From crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to flatbread pizza and sweets, we offer our guests more than great food. Our ethos of generosity drives us to meet our guests where they are through technology and through our shared values. We are stewards of our communities and the planet — with programs like Day-End Dough-Nation® that donates unsold baked goods in the evening to local non-profits, or labeling climate-friendly low carbon Cool Food Meals.

As of April 25, 2023 there were 2,121 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

