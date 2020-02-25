Panorama Education Launches College and Career Readiness Solution

With Panorama's solution, school districts now have a cohesive way to define and track how students are progressing towards college and career readiness. The solution seeks to empower educators to address key challenges in preparing students for life after graduation, including the demand for 21st century job and life skills, low college persistence rates, and a widespread need for remedial coursework in college.

"As a nation, we're seeing all-time high graduation rates, but at the same time seeing that there is a gap between the knowledge and skills that students possess when they graduate from high school and what they will need to be successful in college and the workforce," said Aaron Feuer, Co-Founder and CEO of Panorama Education. "As a company, when we think about the success we want to help students achieve, we can't only help them pass their classes, attend school, and engage in positive behavior. We have to think about helping our district partners prepare students for college and careers."

Panorama's Student Success will provide educators with a complete picture of students' academic preparedness, including credit attainment, college readiness assessment results, GPA, and other data alongside research-backed social and emotional competencies. With this wider view, educators will be able to more easily organize, and act in response to, students' progress towards college and career readiness.

As a national leader in social-emotional learning , Panorama has long supported whole child learning through integrating attendance, behavior, and coursework alongside social-emotional learning data into their Student Success early warning and intervention system. According to Gallup, two-thirds of superintendents view these social and life skills as the most helpful way to improve students' college and career readiness ( Gallup 2018 ).

For Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District in Texas, Panorama Student Success helps the district measure and develop their traits of a graduate as well as to identify and support students who are off-track for college, career, and military readiness. "We wanted to make sure students were graduating with something that took them further than across the stage," said Cassandra Gracia, Director of Counseling and College, Career, and Military Readiness about her experience with Panorama. "We wanted them to have the skills to go on to whichever areas they choose."

Panorama's commitment to equity in education continues to inform both product development and professional development for educators offered by the Panorama Teaching and Learning team. The new college and career readiness solution enables districts to examine college and career readiness for different groups of students, including race, ethnicity, English Language Learner status, and gender to identify system-level trends and act to address disparities. "Access to rigorous courses and other opportunities in schools has huge implications for equity and post-secondary outcomes," added Panorama Co-Founder and President Xan Tanner. "When starting their higher education, first-generation college students, low-income students and students of color are disproportionately likely to take remedial courses that increase a student's debt burden and decrease the likelihood of graduating on time."

Founded in 2012, Panorama Education is a team of 150 educators, engineers, designers, and researchers. With these new tools helping district partners to meet the challenges of preparing students for college and career, Panorama takes an additional step to fulfilling its vision to radically improve K-12 education in the United States.

About Panorama Education

Panorama helps educators monitor how students are doing across academics, attendance, behavior, and college readiness, and then coordinate action to support each child. Panorama's platform also helps educators collect data about non-academic factors that are key to each child's success in school and in life, such as social-emotional skills, safety, and family engagement. Today, 900 school systems serving 10 million students trust Panorama, including the New York City Department of Education, Dallas Independent School District, and San Francisco Unified School District. To learn more about Panorama Education, visit https://www.panoramaed.com/college-and-career-readiness-software-platform

