Panoramic Health Launches Scientific Advisory Board to Accelerate Innovation in Kidney Care

Setting the Standard of Care for Kidney Disease with Expertise of Internationally Renowned Leaders in Nephrology and Clinical Research

TEMPE, Ariz., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panoramic Health, kidney care's leading integrated provider group, is proud to announce the establishment of its Scientific Advisory Board, a distinguished group of clinical leaders and research experts committed to advancing kidney care innovation. With a focus on uncovering and delivering cutting-edge treatments for patients with kidney disease, the advisory board will play a crucial role in guiding Panoramic Science, the company's clinical research division.

"At Panoramic Health, we are dedicated to redefining the standard of kidney care through innovation and collaboration," said Dr. Rajiv Poduval, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Panoramic Health. "Our Scientific Advisory Board brings together exceptional expertise that will drive our efforts to enhance patient care and transform the evolving landscape of kidney disease treatment. The application of novel therapies can improve patient outcomes and lower cost of care, which is particularly important in a value-based care environment."

The board is comprised of international renowned leaders in nephrology and clinical research:

Glenn Chertow , MD, MPH, Norman S. Coplon Satellite Healthcare Professor of Medicine and (by courtesy) Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health and Professor of Health Policy at Stanford University School of Medicine | Dr. Chertow has served in leadership roles for multiple NIDDK-, NHLBI-, VA- and industry-sponsored clinical trials. He has served in an advisory capacity to the Medicare Payment Advisory Committee, on NIH study sections, and in multiple leadership roles with the American Society of Nephrology (ASN). Dr. Chertow was honored by the American Kidney Fund with the National Torchbearer Award, the Belding H. Scribner Award from ASN and the David M. Hume Memorial Award from National Kidney Foundation. He is an elected member of the American Society of Clinical Investigation, Association of American Physicians, and National Academy of Medicine.

Dr. Parikh is a leading expert in kidney disease research, with several NIH grants and over 400 published articles that have been cited over 48,000 times in literature. At , Dr. Parikh directs the Precision Medicine Center of Excellence for Kidney Diseases, leading transformative changes in clinical care and research studies. His research focuses on the translation and validation of novel biomarkers for the diagnosis and prognosis of acute kidney injury. Prabir Roy-Chaudhury , MD, Drs Ronald and Katherine Falk Eminent Professor and Co-Director of the University of North Carolina ( UNC ) Kidney Center | Dr. Roy-Chaudhury currently leads a translational research program in uremic vascular biology funded through the National Institutes of Health, the Veterans Administration research program, and through industry grants. With over 200 papers published, he is a sought-after speaker and a leading figure in the public policy and administrative aspects of dialysis vascular access care and hemodialysis. He is also the President-Elect of the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) and was the founding co-chair of the ASN Kidney Health Initiative, a public-private partnership between the ASN and the FDA.

Panoramic Health leadership team members serving on the advisory board include:

Rajiv Poduval , MD, FASN, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Panoramic Health

Tarek Elsawy , MD, FACP, CEO, Panoramic Health

Nirav Vakharia , MD, Chief Medical Officer at Panoramic Health

The establishment of the Scientific Advisory Board underscores Panoramic Health's commitment to driving innovation and improving the lives of patients with kidney disease. By leveraging the expertise of its board members, Panoramic Health will be better equipped to partner with sponsors and clinical research organizations to bring long-term, positive change to chronic kidney disease treatment.

"Thirty-seven million Americans are affected by chronic kidney disease, and the consequences of CKD are burdensome for patients and their loved ones," said Dr. Glenn Chertow. "Clinical research is vital to advancing the care of acute and chronic kidney disease. I am honored to be a part of the Panoramic Health Scientific Advisory Board, working alongside clinicians and dedicated partners to develop innovative approaches that can enhance the health and improve the lives of persons with kidney disease."

For more information about Panoramic Health and Panoramic Science, please visit our website.

About Panoramic Health

Panoramic Health is kidney care's leading integrated provider group, with over 750 aligned providers across 19 states serving over 300,000 patients. We are committed to improving outcomes for patients by slowing disease progression and improving quality of life, keeping patients healthier, longer-at-home, and out of the hospital. At the core of our success lies the deep integration with partner nephrologists and the distinctive capabilities of our physician-led, comprehensive clinical care model. Through partnerships with practices, providers, payers, we work to advance the usage of clinical best practices and cutting-edge data analytics to improve outcomes across a continuum of reimbursement models. Panoramic Health's Clinical Research division – Panoramic Science – collaborates with sponsors and clinical research organizations to pioneer cutting-edge treatments for patients with kidney disease.

For more information about Panoramic Health and our commitment to transforming kidney care, please visit our website at panoramichealth.com.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

