Panoramic Health Launches State-of-the-Art Ambulatory Surgery Center in Tampa, Florida

New Surgery Center Signifies Milestone in Patient-Centered Care, Offering Advanced Vascular Treatments in a Convenient Outpatient Setting

TEMPE, Ariz. , May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panoramic Health, kidney care's leading integrated provider group, announced the opening of a new 10,000 square foot, five operating room Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) in Tampa, FL in partnership with Florida Kidney Physicians (FKP), Florida's largest nephrology group. This strategic expansion signifies another milestone in Panoramic Health's commitment to keeping providers at the center of care delivery through every step of a patient's treatment, from office visit to bedside.

"The launch of the FKP Tampa Surgery Center marks another successful joint venture developed in partnership with Panoramic-affiliated practices," said Nicholas Carlucci, Chief Growth Officer at Panoramic Health. "By integrating surgical and interventional care teams within FKP's practice footprint, the center will enhance the delivery of outpatient care and improve the overall patient and provider experience."

This strategic move further solidifies Panoramic Health's position as the leading integrated provider network in nephrology, focused on improving care through an expanded scope of services delivered by nephrologists for the benefit of their patients. The newest center, marking the first in Florida for Panoramic Health, adds to the portfolio of outpatient surgery centers owned and operated across the Phoenix and Tucson, Ariz. markets as well as Houston, Texas. Together, FKP and Panoramic plan to expand across the state with more centers to bring integrated outpatient care to the 92,000 patients seen by more than 100 FKP providers.

Patients can anticipate numerous advantages when seeking treatment at the Tampa ASC, including faster time to schedule necessary procedures, reduced exposure to potential infection when compared to the hospital setting, avoidance of unnecessary hospitalizations, and fewer missed dialysis treatments. Furthermore, shifting such outpatient procedures to the ASC is more cost effective for the healthcare system as a whole, with an average savings of 70% per procedure compared to the hospital setting.

"Every nephrologist knows that time is of the essence when scheduling patients for vascular access procedures. Having an aligned ASC allows physicians to have greater control over procedure scheduling and assemble top-tier interventional and surgical teams to meet a higher standard of care for our patients," commented Dr. Rajendra Baliga, founding Executive President of Florida Kidney Physicians and Medical Director of the Kidney/Pancreas Transplant program at Tampa General Hospital. "I cannot understate the value of our partnership with Panoramic Health to enable the launch and management of this center, which will be a great asset to the Tampa area."

"The new surgery center in Tampa goes beyond traditional surgical creations, offering innovative percutaneous procedures aimed at enhancing patient outcomes," added Dr. Emil Abdulhayoglu, Interventional Nephrologist at Florida Kidney Physicians and Medical Director of FKP Tampa Surgery Center. "I'm proud to be one of the providers selected to perform critical interventions across our patients in the Tampa area."

The newly opened ASC is located at 514 Eichenfeld Drive, Brandon, Florida 33511.

With over 750 aligned providers spanning 19 states, Panoramic Health is uniquely positioned to meet the fundamental requirements of opening and operating an ASC. We plan to expand our ASC presence into additional geographies as part of our commitment to developing an integrated kidney care platform to support the delivery of patient-driven nephrology care across the nation. For more information, visit our website.

About Panoramic Health

Panoramic Health is kidney care's leading integrated provider group, with over 750 aligned providers across 19 states serving over 300,000 patients. We are committed to improving outcomes for patients by slowing disease progression and improving quality of life, keeping patients healthier, longer-at-home, and out of the hospital. At the core of our success lies the deep integration with partner nephrologists and the distinctive capabilities of our physician-led, comprehensive clinical care model. Through partnerships with practices, providers, payers, we work to advance the usage of clinical best practices and cutting-edge data analytics to improve outcomes across a continuum of reimbursement models. Panoramic Health's clinical research division, Panoramic Science, collaborates with sponsors and clinical research organizations to pioneer cutting-edge treatments for patients with kidney disease.

About Florida Kidney Physicians

Florida Kidney Physicians (FKP) is Florida's largest nephrology practice, with over 140 providers providing care to more than 92,000 patients across the state. Founded in 2017, FKP cares for patients across 44 office locations, with 50 affiliated hospitals, 130 dialysis centers, and 7 active clinical research sites. FKP's mission is to improve people's lives with kidney disease and hypertension by providing the highest quality care through compassion, empowerment and innovation. FKP is a founding practice of Panoramic Health, integrating within the provider group in April 2017. Please visit the FKP website at FLKidney.com

For more information about Panoramic Health and our commitment to transforming kidney care, please visit our website at panoramichealth.com.

