Revance Presents Award-Winning Aesthetics and Skincare Portfolio at 2026 AAD Annual Meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revance, a fast-growing global aesthetics, regenerative and consumer skincare company, will showcase the latest innovations and new indications across its extensive portfolio at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, taking place March 27–31, 2026, in Denver, Colorado. The company will host a series of in-booth educational sessions and networking opportunities designed to engage the dermatology community, emphasizing its renewed commitment to dermatology.

"We are incredibly excited to be at AAD this year and to share the progress Revance has made across our entire aesthetics, regenerative and skincare portfolio," said Nadeem Moiz, CEO of Revance. "As a company, we pride ourselves on driving innovation beyond convention in dermatology and believe that science-powered innovation creates new clinical possibilities. The AAD Annual Meeting provides an important opportunity to connect with the dermatology community, exchange ideas, and highlight new innovations shaping the future of aesthetics, regenerative and skin health. Furthermore, we are thrilled to partner with Dr. Bhanusali, Dr. Shah, and the AIRE Health team to expand awareness of the Revance skincare portfolio that serves the dermatology community and its patients."

Throughout the conference, Revance will collaborate with AIRE Health—a technology-driven platform founded by dermatologists Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali and Dr. Muneeb Shah—to deliver programming to AAD attendees focused on the evolving role of physicians in brand collaborations, including an invite-only reception at an offsite venue in Denver on Saturday evening, bringing together leading dermatologists, innovators, and industry partners.

Revance will also be hosting booth talks with esteemed Dermatology leaders who will discuss emerging trends and new clinical insights across the company's robust aesthetics portfolio, including:

Diane Berson, MD - DAXXIFY ® brand injectable and the Teoxane RHA ® Collection (Friday, 3/27 at 12:00PM)

brand injectable and the Teoxane RHA Collection (Friday, 3/27 at 12:00PM) Michael Gold, MD - SkinPen ® microneedling devices (Friday, 3/27 at 12:30PM)

microneedling devices (Friday, 3/27 at 12:30PM) Ava Shamban, MD - DAXXIFY ® (Saturday, 3/28 at 12:00PM)

(Saturday, 3/28 at 12:00PM) Jody Comstock, MD - the Teoxane RHA ® Collection and the Teoxane MLT Multilayering Technique™ (Saturday, 3/28 at 12:30PM)

Collection and the Teoxane MLT Multilayering Technique™ (Saturday, 3/28 at 12:30PM) Suneel Chilukuri, MD, FAAD, FACMS – SkinPen® (Saturday, 3/28 at 1:00PM)

At the booth, Revance will also showcase new consumer skincare innovations across its portfolio, including several products from the PanOxyl® brand, such as Antimicrobial Purifying Mist, Acne Cleansing Bar, and Acne Gel Wash, Blue Lizard® After Sun Soothing Lotion, StriVectin® Barrier Restore+ Soothing Ceramide Cream and Milky Mist and TL Advanced Tightening Neck & Chest Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 35, and Sarna® Eczema Relief Skin Protectant Lotion. The company will be distributing samples of these new products as well as classic hero SKUs throughout the conference. Additionally, dermatologists will have the opportunity to order Blue Lizard scrub tops during Exhibit Hall hours, while supplies last.

Attendees can visit Revance at Booth #3732 during the meeting for a deeper look at the company's innovations and upcoming developments across its entire aesthetics, regenerative and consumer skincare portfolio. Learn more at Revance.com.

About Revance

Revance is a global company developing, producing, and distributing industry-leading, differentiated products across aesthetics, skincare, and therapeutics. Revance drives innovation beyond convention to offer treatment options for individuals across generations. The company's vision is to redefine excellence in aesthetics, skincare, and therapeutics through science-powered innovation, with an unwavering commitment to its providers, patients, and consumers. Revance's award-winning products are the result of robust research and development, a cornerstone for the company, driven by renowned scientists. For more information about Revance, please visit us at www.revance.com.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for DAXXIFY® (daxibotulinumtoxinA-Ianm) injection

DAXXIFY® may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of DAXXIFY®:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing due to weakening of associated muscles can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

due to weakening of associated muscles can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months. Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms that include loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

Do not receive DAXXIFY® if you are allergic to any of the ingredients in DAXXIFY® (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as rimabotulinumtoxinB (MYOBLOC®), onabotulinumtoxinA (BOTOX®/BOTOX® Cosmetic), abobotulinumtoxinA (DYSPORT®), incobotulinumtoxinA (XEOMIN®) or prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs (JEUVEAU®); or have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

DAXXIFY® dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

Tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including any side effects from botulinum toxin products, including dry eye; breathing, swallowing, bleeding, or heart problems; plans to have surgery; weakness of forehead muscles; drooping eyelids; have had surgery on your face; are pregnant or breastfeeding or plan to become pregnant or breastfeed.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

Using DAXXIFY® with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your healthcare provider that you have received DAXXIFY® in the past.

Especially tell your healthcare provider if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months or any in the past, and exactly which product you received (such as BOTOX®, BOTOX® Cosmetic, MYOBLOC®, DYSPORT®, XEOMIN®, or JEUVEAU®). DAXXIFY® may cause serious side effects, including allergic reactions (such as itching, rash, redness, swelling, wheezing, trouble breathing, or dizziness or feeling faint), heart problems (such as irregular heartbeat and heart attack), and eye problems (including dry eye, reduced blinking, and corneal problems). Tell your healthcare provider or get medical help right away if you experience a serious side effect. No serious adverse events of distant spread of toxin effect associated with dermatologic use of DAXXIFY® have been reported in clinical studies at the dose of 40 Units for glabellar lines. The most common side effects of DAXXIFY® include headache, eyelid drooping, and loss of ability to move the muscles in your face.

These are not all the possible side effects of DAXXIFY®. For more information, see the full Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning, and refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor. To report side effects associated with DAXXIFY®, please call 1-877-373-8669. You may also report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or visit www.fda.gov/medwatch.

APPROVED USE

DAXXIFY® is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used in adults to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows.

DAXI-001723.2

SOURCE Revance