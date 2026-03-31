Revance Distributed Over 1 Million SkinPen® Treatment Kits to Customers Since January 2025

Milestone underscores rapid growth of microneedling and strong demand for SkinPen

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revance, a fast-growing global aesthetics and skincare company, announced today that it has distributed over one million SkinPen treatment kits nationwide since January 2025. This milestone, achieved just one year after the launch of SkinPen Precision Elite, signals accelerating demand for professional microneedling and SkinPen's continued leadership in the category.1

As the #1 microneedling brand in the United States*, SkinPen Precision set the standard for mechanical microneedling, delivering clinically proven results with minimal downtime.2 The latest innovation, SkinPen Precision Elite is perfectly balanced and precisely weighted to create a new model of consistency and comfort for providers.

"Reaching one million SkinPen treatment kits sold since January 2025 is a powerful proof point—not only for SkinPen, but for the rapid growth of microneedling as an in-demand aesthetic treatment," says Nadeem Moiz, Chief Executive Officer of Revance. "This momentum reflects our continued commitment to advancing the category through innovation, education, and clinically supported outcomes."

To celebrate this milestone, SkinPen kicked off the $100 Reasons to Love SkinPen patient rebate program, where patients can save $100 on a series of three or more SkinPen treatments, running from February 1 to June 30, 2026.4 This achievement builds on strong provider adoption and sustained patient demand, reinforcing SkinPen's position as the #1 microneedling brand in the United States* and strengthening its role as a key growth driver within the expanded Revance aesthetics portfolio.

"SkinPen continues to raise the bar for professional microneedling," says Dr. Rishi Chopra, MD, MS, FAAD. "This accomplishment reinforces how quickly the category is evolving—and why clinically proven technology matters for both providers and patients." Looking ahead, Revance will continue to invest in SkinPen to accelerate category growth and expand access for patients to experience its skin-changing results.

Learn more at Revance.com and SkinPen.com.

SkinPen Rebate Terms and Conditions:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to U.S. residents, age 22+. Begins on 2/1/26 and ends 11:59 PM PT on 6/30/26. Claims must be received by 7/7/26. Valid with purchase of 3+ SkinPen treatments at an authorized provider. Limit one rebate per person. $100 rebate will be awarded as a pre-paid digital gift card. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. For complete details, see Terms and Conditions .

About Revance:

Revance is a global company developing, producing, and distributing industry-leading, differentiated products across aesthetics, skincare, and therapeutics. Revance drives innovation beyond convention to offer treatment options for individuals across generations. The Company's vision is to redefine excellence in aesthetics, skincare, and therapeutics through science-powered innovation, with an unwavering commitment to its providers, patients, and consumers. Revance's award-winning products are the result of robust research and development, a cornerstone for the Company, driven by renowned scientists. For more information about Revance, please visit us at www.revance.com.

SkinPen® is a trademark of Crown Aesthetics, a Revance company.

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References:

*Data on file. Gordian Solutions Group, 2025 Market Survey. Question: "Of your patients per month that you treat with microneedling pens, how many are treated with each of the pens below?" N=99

1. 2025 SkinPen Gordian Survey - HCP (v1.0) - #1 Brand in Microneedling (p.21) 2025 SkinPen Gordian Survey - HCP (v1.0)

2. SkinPen Precision DeNovo - FDA Clearance Document (2016) SkinPen

(v1.0) - Denovo,p21A (p.21) CONCLUSION The De Novo request for the SkinPen Precision System is granted and the device is classified as follows: Product Code: QAI De

3. ARTP5SP221.00_SPP_Elite_UM_IFU_DOM_20240905_Draft (1) (1) (v1.0)

4. SKPN-00496: SkinPen 2026 Rebate - Rebate Submission Confirmation Email (v1.0) SKPN-00186: SkinPen Rebate (v1.0)

Important Safety Information

SkinPen® Precision and SkinPen® Precision Elite are microneedling devices and accessories intended to be used as a treatment to improve the appearance of facial acne scars in adults with all Fitzpatrick skin types and wrinkles of the neck for Fitzpatrick skin types II - IV aged 22 years and older.

This treatment is not for everyone. Common post-treatment responses include temporary redness, tenderness, itchiness, dryness and peeling. Talk to your provider to learn more about whether SkinPen is right for you.

SOURCE Revance