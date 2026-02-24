PanOxyl® Expands its Portfolio with FDA-cleared Antimicrobial Purifying Mist Powered by Hypochlorous Acid

Dermatologist-tested mist delivers purification with a gentle, skin barrier-friendly approach

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revance is thrilled to announce the launch of PanOxyl® Antimicrobial Purifying Mist, a lightweight, ultra-fine spray designed to clarify, purify, and soothe skin without drying or disrupting the skin barrier. The new mist marks PanOxyl's latest expansion into clinically tested, dermatologist-recognized ingredients that deliver powerful results without compromising skin comfort.

PanOxyl Antimicrobial Purifying Mist

Formulated with hypochlorous acid, a trusted antimicrobial ingredient widely used in dermatology, the mist helps reduce blemish-causing bacteria while remaining gentle enough for sensitive skin. Unlike many other hypochlorous acid products on the market, PanOxyl Antimicrobial Purifying Mist is FDA-cleared. PanOxyl Antimicrobial Purifying Mist supports healthy skin while helping maintain the skin's natural barrier.

"PanOxyl Antimicrobial Purifying Mist was developed to meet consumers where they are - offering a gentle, convenient way to help purify skin throughout the day," said Nicole Watson, Senior Vice President, Therapeutics Marketing. "Whether used after cleansing, post-workout, or on the go, this launch introduces hypochlorous acid to the PanOxyl portfolio and underscores our commitment to clinically tested ingredients that are easy to use and gentle on skin."

Dermatologist-tested and FDA-cleared, PanOxyl Antimicrobial Purifying Mist is pH balanced, hypoallergenic, noncomedogenic, and free from alcohol, parabens, and fragrances. The ultra-fine mist helps soothe skin, reduce the appearance of redness, and promote healing, making it an easy, on-the-go solution for healthy-looking skin.

"Hypochlorous Acid is well recognized in dermatology for its ability to reduce bacteria and calm redness without disrupting the skin barrier," said Marisa Garshick, MD. "This mist is a great option for patients who want gentle, effective purification and soothing benefits without dryness or disruption of the skin barrier."

PanOxyl Antimicrobial Purifying Mist is now available at Target and on Amazon. For more information, visit www.panoxyl.com .

About PanOxyl®

Known for its #1 selling dermatologist-recommended acne products in the U.S., PanOxyl offers a full line of acne-prone skin care products designed to cleanse, manage, and moisturize to reveal your best-looking skin. Always backed by science, PanOxyl has been used and trusted by millions around the world for the last 50 years. For more information about PanOxyl or its products, visit www.panoxyl.com.

About Revance

Revance is a global company developing, producing, and distributing industry-leading, differentiated products across aesthetics, skincare, and therapeutics. Revance drives innovation beyond convention to offer treatment options for individuals across generations. The Company's vision is to redefine excellence in aesthetics, skincare, and therapeutics through science-powered innovation, with an unwavering commitment to its providers, patients, and consumers. Revance's award-winning products are the result of robust research and development, a cornerstone for the Company, driven by renowned scientists. For more information about Revance, please visit us at www.revance.com.

SOURCE Revance