Pantheon And 2022 Memberships Launch With Epic Thrills And Benefits At Busch Gardens® Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Busch Gardens® Williamsburg is thrilled to announce that its highly-anticipated, record-breaking new coaster, Pantheon®, will open in March 2022. Pantheon features two inversions, four launches, five air-time hills, a 95 degree drop, a height of 180 feet, and a record-breaking top speed of 73 miles per hour. This all-new coaster incorporates five mighty gods, including Pluto, Mercury, Jupiter, Minerva, and Neptune, with an aspect of the track reflecting their respective powers.

"Pantheon will be an incredible addition to our world class coaster lineup, and showcase our dedication to bringing innovative, exciting new rides to the park," said park President, Kevin Lembke. "As with so many others, we faced unprecedented challenges over the past two years, resulting in delays to the scheduled opening. We are so grateful for the excitement and patience of our guests, as the March 2022 opening of Pantheon marks an exciting new page in the story of Busch Gardens."

NEW 2022 Membership Plans Feature Unlimited Visits & Unbeatable Benefits

Busch Gardens is launching another incredible year for membership as the BEST VALUE annual theme park pass in Virginia with amazing benefits, ranging from no blockout dates, up to six free guest tickets, and access to NEW exclusive preview events for 2022. Plus, Busch Gardens members will be among the first to ride Pantheon in spring 2022!

Membership is organized in easy-to-use tiers and includes one-park and two-park Busch Gardens and Water Country USA® memberships, allowing guests to choose the membership, benefits, and parks that are the best fit. Additional benefits include FREE parking, FREE friend tickets, special savings on merchandise, food and beverage options, and ride quick queue, among other perks. Membership starts at an affordable $11.75 per month, plus tax, with no down payment required. For a full overview of the membership lineup, visit: buschgardens.com/williamsburg/annual-pass/

NEW Amazing Monthly Rewards:

Busch Gardens shows appreciation and love to our members year-round with extra rewards every month. Including all of the amazing benefits, members have access to special monthly discounts, offers, and rewards throughout the year, like extra samples during festivals, exclusive member merchandise, member ride nights, special giveaways, and more. For a sampling of upcoming 2022 offers, visit: buschgardens.com/williamsburg/annual-pass/monthly-offers/

NEW Passport to Thrills:

2022 members will be treated like VIPs as they are among the first to ride and experience Busch Gardens' all-new, record-breaking multi-launch coaster, Pantheon, opening in March 2022. In addition to member exclusive first-to-ride preview days, members with at least three visits to Busch Gardens Williamsburg between September 10 and December 31, 2021 will receive their invitation to an exclusive Passport to Thrills Celebration, featuring Pantheon. This exclusive VIP event will include special entertainment, refreshments, and more. Details and enrollment information can be found here: https://buschgardens.com/williamsburg/annual-pass/passport-to-thrills/

Events All Year Long:

Members also have the opportunity to experience the park's year-round line-up of events and festivals that are included with a membership, including immediate access to the upcoming 2021 events like Howl-O-Scream, beginning on Friday, September 10; the Count's Spooktacular, beginning on Saturday, September 25; and Christmas Town, beginning on Friday, November 12. Busch Gardens' 2022 event line-up features special family-friendly events all year, from Summer Nights and Christmas Town to fan favorites like Howl-O-Scream, Food & Wine Festival, and Bier Fest. NEW for 2022, the Food & Wine Festival adds more dates for even more opportunities to sip and savor all there is to enjoy, plus expanded experiences for the newest events, Winter Weekends, Mardi Gras, and St. Patrick's Day Celebration. For a calendar of upcoming 2021 and 2022 events, visit: https://buschgardens.com/williamsburg/events/

About Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Busch Gardens® Williamsburg is an action-packed European-themed adventure park with 17th-century charm and 21st-century technology, boasting more than 100 acres of family fun. Home to top-rated roller coasters, more than 50 rides and attractions, live stage shows, monthly special events and delicious culinary experiences. Busch Gardens has been voted the World's Most Beautiful Amusement Park every year since 1990. For more information, visit www.BuschGardensWilliamsburg.com . Busch Gardens is owned by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 38,000 animals in need over the Company's history.

