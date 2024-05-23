Summer is Here! Visit Busch Gardens in Tampa and in Williamsburg for More Summer Fun Than Ever Before with New Thrills, New Events & Shows and New Culinary Offerings

Busch Gardens Tampa launches Red, White & Brews and an all-new ice show just in time for summer as well as the return of Summer Nights, plus get ready to soar on Phoenix Rising opening this summer

Busch Gardens Williamsburg invites guests to brave the all-new Loch Ness Monster this summer, plus launches all-new Summer of Wonder event

For a limited time during the Memorial Day sale, guests at both parks can save up to 50% on tickets, Fun Cards and Memberships

DOWNLOAD HIGH-RES B-ROLL & IMAGES HERE

TAMPA, Fla. and WILLIAMSBURG, Va., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Both Busch Gardens parks are igniting the spark for summertime family fun with the return of Summer Nights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and the debut of Summer of Wonder at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Plus, visitors at the Tampa Park can beat the heat with the premier of the park's all-new ice show, Rhythm of Nature, in the Moroccan Palace Theater and celebrate the nostalgia of summer during the all-new Red, White & Brews event. For a limited time, visitors can save up to 50% on tickets, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes during the Memorial Day sale. Hurry, this unbeatable offer ends soon.

"Summer is an exciting time at both Busch Gardens parks," said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks and Resorts. "We're thrilled to welcome families and friends to our parks to create unforgettable memories and enjoy the many attractions and activities we have to offer."

BUSCH GARDENS TAMPA BAY

Get Ready to Rise – All-New Phoenix Rising Coming This Summer

There's nothing more exhilarating than a ride on the wings of the phoenix. This summer experience a fiery blaze of immersive, family-friendly excitement as you soar above the Serengeti Plain and drop into fun-filled twists and turns on the NEW Phoenix Rising. Inspired by legend, this suspended roller coaster in vibrant Pantopia is packed with surprises and speeds up to 44 miles per hour. But with a height requirement of just 42", it's the perfect adventure for families to embark on together.

Beat The Heat with Rhythm of Nature, an All-New Ice Show in the Moroccan Palace Theater

This summer, guests will have the opportunity to experience the all-new Rhythm of Nature ice show at the Moroccan Palace Theater. Audiences will embark on a spellbinding ice adventure following the journey of Dakari, a brave young hero, as they journey into a magical dream realm to uncover the wonders of the animal kingdom and embrace their destiny. This ice spectacle will dazzle guests with the beauty, danger and wisdom of nature.

Experience a Different Park After Dark at Busch Gardens' Summer Nights

Guests can extend their day into a fun-filled night with special seasonal entertainment at Busch Gardens' Summer Nights. Gwazi Plaza comes alive with nightly performances of new Gwazi Rocks, featuring vibrant dance and percussion beats. At the Stanleyville Theater, guests can enjoy the acrobatic feats of Cirque Electric, showcasing breathtaking acrobatics and gymnastic performances. Plus, guests can sing along to tunes from their favorite artists during a performance of Icons at the Dragon Fire Grill, featuring mesmerizing dance and vocals inspired by musical legends.

For the perfect ending to the evening, guests can enjoy a dazzling firework show every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as the Summer Nights Fireworks Spectacular Presented by Bad Boy Mowers illuminates the skies over Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Special performances will be available for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

Celebrate The Nostalgia of Summer with Festive Culinary Delights at Red, White & Brews

This summer, guests can enjoy a selection of all-new culinary creations inspired by the nostalgia of summer. From grilled fare to deep-fried delights, guests can enjoy an assortment of all-new culinary creations available throughout the park including Mini Corn Dogs with Spicy Mustard presented by the "From the Fairgrounds" festival booth and the highly anticipated debut of the Fried Oreo Cookie Cupcake, available at the Xcursions gift shop. For more information, and to view the festival menu, guests can visit BuschGardensTampa.com.

BUSCH GARDENS WILLIAMSBURG

Brave the Legendary Loch Ness Monster

The park's signature roller coaster, the legendary Loch Ness Monster, recently resurfaced following a full restoration. In addition to 900 feet of "Nessie's" signature steel track being replaced, riders will encounter new sights, sounds and surprises during their journey through the Scottish terrain. On Loch Ness Monster: The Legend lives On, the adventure begins with a new themed entrance and ride platform, and the quest continues during the lift hill climb, guided by an all-new soundtrack created just for Loch Ness Monster. While braving the first drop, guests catch a glimpse of something monstrous lurking under the water before coming face-to-face with the monster in a shadowy cave lair.

Explore a Summer Full of Adventure During All-New Summer of Wonder

Visitors of all ages can immerse themselves in the thrills of art, music, culinary delights and world-class fun during Summer of Wonder. Each day from June 14 – August 11, experience the world's most beautiful theme park in a whole new way, as local artists showcase art installations and murals throughout each of the park's European villages. Plus, music lovers can enjoy live performances all summer long as Busch Gardens' much anticipated concert series returns to the Royal Palace Theatre. More acts will be announced soon but headliners like Flo Rida, We The Kingdom and Switchfoot ­will take the stage on Saturday nights during the event.

Enjoy the Final Weekends of the Food & Wine Festival

Explore over 150 international flavors at eighteen themed food and beverage locations throughout the park, including new menus inspired by Africa and Turkey. With over new specialty menu options, and exclusive wine and liquor tastings, every visit offers a new adventure for culinary explorers. Enjoy live entertainment, award-winning shows, and world-class attractions as you journey through Virginia's largest spring food and wine festival; Fridays – Sundays now through June 9.

THE BEST WAY TO ENJOY SUMMER AT BUSCH GARDENS

A Busch Gardens Annual Pass or Membership is the best way to enjoy an entire year of family fun, thrilling attractions, and exciting seasonal events. Categorized in easy-to-use tiers, options provide guests with unlimited year-round admission and unbeatable benefits including free parking, in-park discounts, monthly rewards, and payments starting as low as $15 per month.

Guests can visit BuschGardens.com to purchase tickets and learn more about the Annual Pass program's benefits, monthly rewards, and stay in the know about new events, special deals and future announcements by following Busch Gardens on social media.

About Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, an AZA accredited zoo with over 16,000 animals representing more than 200 species, and exciting seasonal 8events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age. For more information, visit BuschGardensTampa.com. Busch Gardens is owned by United Parks & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: PRKS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

About Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Busch Gardens® Williamsburg is an action-packed European-themed adventure park, boasting more than 100 acres of family fun. Home to top-rated roller coasters, more than 50 rides and attractions, award-winning entertainment, and signature events throughout the year. For more information, visit BuschGardens.com. Busch Gardens is part of the United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at UnitedParks.com

Media Contact:

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Busch Gardens Parks