Paola Cañas, the model Influencer that conquers the entertainment industry

Colombian model Paola Cañas joins Frida Sofía, Manelyk González, Alejandra Guzmán, and Lorena Herrera as part of the celebrities who grace PlayBoy Mexico magazine.

MIAMI, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- @newconceptpr – The talented Colombian model Paola Cañas, known on social networks as @PaolaCospi , has been chosen once again to be part of one of the most influential and popular magazines in the world of entertainment: Playboy. The multifaceted model joins celebrities such as Frida Sofía, Manelyk González, Alejandra Guzmán and Lorena Herrera, gracing the pages of Playboy by being chosen as the brand new Playmate of the month for April of the highly valued magazine Playboy México, where she already had the opportunity to be on the cover in 2018.

Colombian model Paola Cospi new Playmate of the month for April

Paola Cañas, who excels in various fields such as music, television, acting and fashion, has led her not only to walk on the most important catwalks in the world such as Paris Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, and Mexico to name a few, but also to be the image of major international brands such as Polo Golf Dubai 2009, Expofitness Las Vegas, Leonisa and to star in the most important music videos of the current musical stars; J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias, Rick Ross, Akon, Jessi Uribe, among others.

In an exclusive interview for the publication, Paola expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to once again be considered one of the most beautiful women in the world. "I feel very honored as a Latina and Colombian woman to be chosen again by one of the most important magazines in the world of entertainment such as Playboy, who were very interested in my career and my profile. I believe that it is essential to show the beauty of women with respect and without crossing the line, where the woman is free to show herself and feel beautiful in her own skin with safety and comfort", mentioned the former presenter of the Fashion Tour Mexico program.

The native of Medellín, who has more than a million followers on her Instagram account, commented that we are currently living in very delicate moments with social networks and various applications. This is because they have taken the theme of freedom in artistic nude and contaminated it with the pornographic theme. For which she made a call where it is important to respect women without crossing the line, as we currently see that some people do on Onlyfans, reaching the grotesque and vulgar.

The winner of the "Miss Mamacita" contest of the iconic television program Don Francisco, is very honored with the response of her fans and followers around the world. These fans will be able to learn more about the life and career of this talented artist in promotion and in her next projects as a businesswoman, in which she has yet to launch her own brand, among other surprises in Hollywood and internationally.

Learn more about Paola at: @PaolaCospi

CONTACT:

New Concept PR

Fabiola Malka - 786.285.7783

[email protected]

SOURCE New Concept PR