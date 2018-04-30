Papa John's Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, WWP has been a tireless advocate for our nation's finest, improving the lives of over half a million warriors and their families with free programs and services. WWP serves warriors by connecting them with one another and their communities. Programs also focus on mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships.

"Wounded Warrior Project prides itself on being able to offer all of our programs and services to the wounded veterans we serve free of charge," said Gary Corless, WWP chief development officer. "However, the need is great and growing for warriors. According to a Harvard study, the costs of care for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans over the next 40 years could reach $4 trillion to $6 trillion. And the war isn't just affecting veterans. Family members work to adjust to a new normal when they give up paid employment to become unpaid caregivers, affecting their quality of life. To meet these growing needs, WWP will be there to deliver on its promise to connect, serve, and empower warriors and their families. And because of the generosity of our donors and partners like Papa John's, we can achieve that goal."

To place an order for the WWP combo, which is available in select cities and states, check out https://www.papajohns.com/order/stores-near-me. To learn more about how partners like Papa John's help support WWP, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/125657.

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has continued meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company. For 16 of the past 18 years, consumers have rated Papa John's No. 1 in customer satisfaction among all national pizza chains in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). For more information or to order pizza online, visit www.papajohns.com.

