AI-powered platform unifies in-house and third-party fulfillment, powering enterprise-scale digital ordering

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa Johns today announced a strategic partnership with Deliverect to deploy its Smart Dispatch & Delivery Management platform across all Papa Johns restaurants in the U.S. by the end of 2027.

Papa Johns Selects Deliverect to Modernize Delivery Operations Across U.S. Restaurants

The partnership is part of Papa Johns multi-year initiative to modernize its fulfillment technology stack. The platform enables the brand to execute all orders, whether fulfilled by in-house delivery drivers or third-party service partners, through a single, intelligent system that connects every ordering channel, point-of-sale and delivery workflow into a unified operational delivery orchestration hub.

"As we continue to prioritize our technology evolution to deliver a better experience for our customers and our in-store team members, one key area of improvement is to optimize and simplify our delivery process. Partnering with Deliverect allows us to do exactly that."

— Kevin Vasconi, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Papa Johns

By consolidating delivery operations into a centralized platform, Papa Johns gains full visibility across the order-to-delivery lifecycle, ensuring reliable fulfillment, operational efficiency and a consistent guest experience at scale.

Intelligent Delivery Management at Enterprise Scale

Deliverect supports Papa Johns delivery operations by intelligently routing orders from all first-party channels to the most appropriate delivery fleet. Depending on the restaurant setup and real-time conditions, orders may be dispatched automatically or manually to in-house drivers, third-party fleets, or a hybrid of both.

Leveraging machine learning with robust business configurability, Deliverect's technology eliminates unnecessary manual handoffs, while their teams gain live visibility into driver assignments, estimated arrival times, and delivery performance metrics.

As a core component of Papa Johns' delivery technology stack and integrated to digital, in-store, and driver systems, Deliverect helps improve operational agility and supports data-driven decision-making across the enterprise.

Flexible Deployment, Centralized Control

Deliverect helps Papa Johns deliver a better experience for every customer, with faster and more accurate delivery times, along with improved visibility into delivery status between the customer, in-store team, and driver.

Papa Johns team members will also leverage the Deliverect platform as a central hub for delivery control in restaurant, with an interface to view delivery order statuses, assign or batch deliveries, view live driver locations, and more.

"Deliverect is a global leader in delivery management, and we know how critical it is to protect the customer experience. We're thrilled to partner with Papa Johns, a brand that has built a remarkable legacy in the U.S. around quality, innovation, and delivering great experiences to customers."

— Noah Hayes, VP, Deliverect

The phased implementation is expected to be completed across all participating U.S. locations by the end of 2027.

About Papa Johns

Papa John's International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 6,000 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.PapaJohns.com.

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a global restaurant technology company that connects digital ordering channels directly to in-store operations, serving more than 75,000 restaurant locations worldwide. With an API-first platform and over 1,000 certified integrations, Deliverect streamlines digital ordering across carryout, delivery, catering, and in-store fulfillment. By leveraging AI-driven innovation, Deliverect empowers restaurants to anticipate demand, recover lost revenue, and grow smarter at scale. The company processes 30 million API calls daily, has powered 1+ billion orders to date, and is trusted by many of the world's largest and most innovative restaurant brands. To learn more, visit deliverect.com.

Media Contacts

Papa Johns Harrison Sheffield [email protected] Deliverect Oier Fano Dadebat [email protected]

SOURCE Deliverect