Papa Murphy's Brings Back the HeartBaker Pizza and Sweetheart of a Deal for Valentine's Day 2026

The take-and-bake pizza brand features its pizza in the shape of a heart, along with a limited-time pizza-and-cookie-dough bundle, from February 1 through 14.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza is spreading the love this Valentine's Day with the return of the HeartBaker Pizza . The beloved seasonal favorite is perfectly shaped like a heart and ready to bake at home from Feb. 1st through 14th, 2026.

Made with Papa Murphy's signature scratch-made dough, whole-milk mozzarella, and traditional red sauce, the HeartBaker Pizza lets guests choose their favorite, cheese or pepperoni, for a Valentine's Day treat that's fun to bake and share. This limited-time favorite is available for $11 (pricing may vary in California and Alaska).

"The HeartBaker Pizza has become a favorite way for our guests to celebrate Valentine's Day at home," said Dallas Massey , Senior Vice President of Marketing. "For many of our guests, it started as a way for parents to celebrate together early on, and now it's something the whole family looks forward to each year. It's a fun, affordable way to create those moments at home — no reservations or fancy dinner required."

Papa Murphy's is also offering the Sweetheart of a Deal during the promotion, a bundle featuring a large HeartBaker Pizza and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough for just $16 ($17 in California; $18 in Alaska).

Both the HeartBaker Pizza and Sweetheart of a Deal are available online and in-store for a limited time.

For more information or to order online, visit PapaMurphys.com .

Papa Murphy's International LLC ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with over 1,000 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S. — plus locations in Canada and the UAE. It's no surprise that their story is a little unconventional. After all, Papa Murphy's brought an entirely new approach to the pizza industry. But their unique idea is a simple one: enrich life and community through craveable food. They focus on using quality ingredients, prepared fresh daily, to offer guests everyday meals to take 'n' bake at home with ease. In addition to take 'n' bake pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers a selection of salads, sides, desserts, and kid's options. Learn more and order online at papamurphys.com .

