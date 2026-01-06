Papa Murphy's Named No. 1 Pizza Chain for Customer Service by Newsweek

The largest 'Take 'n' Bake' pizza brand in the world has been named the No. 1 pizza chain for customer service, outranking competitors.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa Murphy's , the world's largest take 'n' bake pizza franchise, has been named the No. 1 pizza chain for customer service in America by Newsweek, checking in ahead of competitors like Marco's and Domino's on the influential news magazine's annual list of America's Best Customer Service.

Honoring companies across 166 categories ranging anywhere from online to in-person retail, digital services and more, Newsweek's America's Best Customer Service list is based on an independent, large-scale consumer survey that reflects both the experiences and the opinions of everyday customers.

"Customer service isn't just something we talk about here. It's a substantial part of everything we do," said Papa Murphy's Senior Vice President of Marketing, Dallas Massey . "Whether in one of our stores or at our support center, each team member works to ensure our guests feel valued and have a positive experience whenever they order a Papa Murphy's pizza."

Known for its fresh, high-quality ingredients and convenient take 'n' bake format, Papa Murphy's brings people together for a hot, fresh meal at home. The honor comes in recognition of Papa Murphy's focus on delivering guests not just great pizza but a terrific customer service experience too.

"Being recognized by Newsweek through an independent, consumer-driven survey, and alongside such respected brands, is truly an honor," Massey said. "This recognition reflects the care, consistency and commitment our teams bring to every customer interaction. We're proud to deliver welcoming experiences that reflect the quality of our pizzas, and thankful to the guests who make Papa Murphy's part of their family meals, get-togethers and everyday moments."

