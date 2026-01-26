Papa Murphy's Brings Back the Triple Pepp Pizza for a Limited Time Starting January 26

Back by popular demand, the Triple Pepp Pizza returns through March 22, with three layers of pepperoni flavor and strong value pricing.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza is starting 2026 with a product return guests have been hungry for: the Triple Pepp Pizza. Available for a limited time from January 26 through March 22 at participating locations nationwide, the Triple Pepp Pizza delivers exactly what pepperoni lovers crave — triple the flavor in every slice.

The Triple Pepp Pizza features three distinct types of pepperoni layered for maximum impact: giant pepperoni for big, bold bites, classic pepperoni guests know and love, and mini cup pepperoni that crisps up for an irresistible crunch. The result is a craveable combination of flavor, texture and sizzle that takes every bite over the top.

Priced at $10.99 ($11.99 in California and $12.99 in Alaska) for a Large, with a Family Size available for an additional charge, the Triple Pepp Pizza reinforces Papa Murphy's commitment to delivering standout flavor and value for families and pepperoni fans alike.

"You asked, we listened. The Triple Pepp Pizza is back," said Dallas Massey , Senior Vice President of Marketing. "This pizza delivers triple the pepperoni and bold flavor at a great value, making it an easy choice for family dinners and game-day gatherings alike. It's a hearty, crowd-pleasing option with everyone's favorite topping — perfect for enjoying together while watching the season's biggest moments."

Made fresh in-store and baked at home, the Triple Pepp Pizza brings bold flavor to the table straight from the oven, giving families and fans a hot, fresh meal made just the way they like it.

Guests can order online at papamurphys.com or order in-store at their local Papa Murphy's.

About Papa Murphy's

Papa Murphy's International LLC ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with over 1,000 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S — plus locations in Canada and the UAE. It's no surprise that their story is a little unconventional. After all, Papa Murphy's brought an entirely new approach to the pizza industry. But their unique idea is a simple one: enrich life and community through craveable food. They focus on using quality ingredients, prepared fresh daily, to offer guests everyday meals to take 'n' bake at home with ease. In addition to take 'n' bake pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers a selection of salads, sides, desserts, and kid's options. Learn more and order online at papamurphys.com .

