Papa Murphy's Launches Papa's Picks, Pairing Bold Flavors with Everyday Value

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza is raising the bar with the launch of Papa's Picks, a value offering featuring two bold, mouth-watering options: 4-Cheese and Double Shredded Pepperoni. Available starting November 24th, these pizzas bring classic ingredients with elevated flavor to families and pizza lovers looking for a quick, delicious meal at home.

Perfect for busy nights or casual gatherings, Papa's Picks combines crave-worthy taste with unbeatable value. Starting at just $9.99 ($10.99 in California / $11.99 in Alaska), guests can choose either Thin Crust or Original Crust to suit every preference. Whether you prefer a rich blend of four cheeses or the bold flavor of double shredded pepperoni, Papa's Picks takes classic pizza to the next level.

"We're excited to bring a new level of flavor and value to our guests," said Dallas Massey , Senior Vice President of Marketing at Papa Murphy's. "Papa's Picks proves you don't have to trade quality for affordability. Guests get premium ingredients and bold flavor, baked piping hot right out of their own oven, all at a price that makes enjoying great pizza easier than ever."

To round out mealtime, guests can complement their pizza with fresh salads and ready-to-bake sides and desserts, including 5-Cheese Bread, Garlic Knots and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, perfect for every taste preference.

Whether you're feeding a crowd or keeping dinner simple, Papa's Picks brings premium flavor, convenience, and value straight to your kitchen — no prep, no hassle, and always fresh and hot any day of the week.

For more information and to find a Papa Murphy's near you, visit www.papamurphys.com .

ABOUT PAPA MURPHY'S

Papa Murphy's International LLC ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with over 1,000 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. It's no surprise that their story is a little unconventional. After all, Papa Murphy's brought an entirely new approach to the pizza industry. But their unique idea is a simple one: enrich life and community through craveable food. They focus on using quality ingredients, prepared fresh daily, to offer guests everyday meals to take 'n' bake at home with ease. In addition to take 'n' bake pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers a selection of salads, sides, desserts, and kid's options. Learn more and order online at papamurphys.com .

