Papa Murphy's Turns Up the Heat With Jalapeño Popper Pizza, a Limited-Time Addition to Papa's Picks

A crave-forward, flavor-packed pizza joins Papa Murphy's everyday take-n-bake value lineup, offering bold taste at a great price for a limited time.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza is turning up the heat with the new Jalapeño Popper Pizza, joining its popular Papa's Picks lineup from February 23 through March 22, 2026.

This limited-time pizza is loaded with Garlic Butter, Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning & Jalapeño Ranch sauce, Whole-Milk mozzarella, crispy Bacon, Jalapeño slices, and Topping Cheese. A cream cheese packet is included with each pizza to allow guests to add a finishing touch of creamy, tangy goodness before the pizza goes into the oven.

Priced at $12.99 ($13.99 CA, $14.99 AK), the Jalapeño Popper Pizza is a limited-time addition to Papa Murphy's Papa's Picks lineup, which features a core selection of everyday favorites, including 4-Cheese and Double Shredded Pepperoni, alongside rotating specialty offerings. It's bold, indulgent, and delivers craveable excitement without sacrificing the value Papa Murphy's is known for.

"The Jalapeño Popper Pizza is a bold, fun twist for our Papa's Picks lineup, inspired by the classic appetizer guests know and love but with a flavor profile and meal experience that's uniquely our own," said Dallas Massey , Senior Vice President of Marketing. "It's packed with flavor and designed to delight guests, especially when baked hot at home, where the flavor really shines straight from the oven. Whether you love a little heat or crave a twist on a classic, this pizza is all about fun, flavor, and flexibility at home."

Available while supplies last, the Jalapeño Popper Pizza is just the latest example of how Papa's Picks continues to bring excitement, variety, and value to Papa Murphy's menu.

For more information or to order online, visit PapaMurphys.com .

About Papa Murphy's International

Papa Murphy's International LLC (Papa Murphy's) is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with over 1,000 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S., plus locations in Canada and the UAE. It's no surprise that their story is a little unconventional. After all, Papa Murphy's brought an entirely new approach to the pizza industry. But their unique idea is a simple one: enrich life and community through craveable food. They focus on using quality ingredients, prepared fresh daily, to offer guests everyday meals to take 'n' bake at home with ease. In addition to take 'n' bake pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers a selection of salads, sides, desserts and kids' options. Learn more and order online at papamurphys.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209-617-6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Papa Murphy’s