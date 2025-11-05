Papa Murphy's Unveils Revamped MySLICE Rewards Loyalty program With $1 Medium Pizza Offer

A refreshed, rewards-driven experience invites members to celebrate every pizza purchase — because every pizza counts towards rewards.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza is kicking off a new chapter for its guests with the relaunch of MySLICE Rewards , an updated loyalty program that makes it easier than ever to earn free food faster and enjoy more value with every visit. The celebration kick-off on November 3, when guests — both new and current members — can enjoy a $1 Medium, one-topping pizza offer through November 30.

"At its heart, MySLICE Rewards is about connection,appreciation, and delivering real value to our guests," said Jason Focht , Vice President of Digital Marketing. "We're excited to reintroduce a program that makes every pizza purchase count and creates meaningful moments for our guests with Papa Murphy's. It's simple, easy to use, and instantly rewarding, giving guests more ways to enjoy free food faster and making every visit feel like a thank-you."

The new program replaces Papa Murphy's previous surprise-and-delight model with a clear, points-based system that combines the best of visit-based and dollar-based rewards. Guests earn 10 points for every pizza purchased (excluding Mini Murph® pizzas) and can start redeeming rewards at just 25 points for a $3 discount or a 2-liter beverage. At 50 points comes a free side and at 75 points, a free large pizza. Many guests will find that their next reward is only a visit or two away, making it easy to see their progress and stay excited about earning their next reward or even a free large pizza.

Focht says the new structure "gives guests a sense of progress from their very first order" and makes it easier for team members to communicate the benefits. It's all designed to turn occasional guests into regulars and celebrate every visit along the way with free food faster.

To kick off the relaunch, Papa Murphy's is saying thank you to its guests with a limited time, $1 Medium, one-topping pizza offer.

Existing members will see the reward automatically loaded into their accounts on November 3.

will see the reward automatically loaded into their accounts on November 3. New members who sign up and confirm their phone number will receive the same reward instantly — redeemable in-store or online with just a few clicks.

"The $1 Medium Pizza is our way of saying thank you to our guests and welcoming both new and existing members into the refreshed MySLICE Rewards program," Focht said. "Every pizza purchased, even the $1 pizza, counts toward earning points. It's an exciting offer that delivers unbeatable value and invites guests to discover how rewarding it can be to enjoy Papa Murphy's in a fresh new way."

After redemption, personalized messages through email and in-app notifications will keep guests engaged and encourage them to earn their next reward even faster.

The MySLICE Rewards relaunch marks a key moment in Papa Murphy's digital transformation, and a continued commitment to providing value to loyal guests. With millions of members already in the program, the refreshed platform provides new ways to reengage lapsed users, attract new guests and deepen connections with the brand.

Future updates will continue to expand the program, giving guests new ways to earn and celebrate through personalized offers and exclusive digital experiences. Looking ahead, guests can expect seasonal events like Double Points Days, Game Day Boosts and Refer-a-Friend rewards, ensuring that there's always a fun new way to earn and celebrate.

Papa Murphy's has also partnered with popular food influencer Snackolator (Instagram: @snackolator , TikTok: @snackolator ) to showcase the fun, easygoing spirit behind the brand and highlight the $1 Medium pizza as well as the relaunched rewards program. Snackolator's creative, family-friendly approach perfectly captures what Papa Murphy's is all about.

"Snackolator connects with our guests in an authentic, family-friendly way that perfectly reflects what Papa Murphy's stands for: creating memorable at-home moments, hot and fresh from your own oven," Focht said. "This partnership allows us to share that experience and joy with an even wider audience."

Papa Murphy's is celebrating the launch of MySLICE Rewards as more than a program update. It represents a renewed commitment to rewarding guests and deepening their connection with the brand.

"This launch marks an exciting new chapter for Papa Murphy's and our guests," Focht said. "It reflects our continued innovation and our commitment to enhancing the guest experience through MySLICE Rewards. Every interaction with Papa Murphy's is an opportunity to deliver value and meaningful experiences that strengthen loyalty, increase guest frequency, and drive growth across our system."

Guests can join or learn more about MySLICE Rewards at PapaMurphys.com .

Papa Murphy's International LLC (""Papa Murphy's"") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with over 1,000 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S — plus locations in Canada and the UAE. It's no surprise that their story is a little unconventional. After all, Papa Murphy's brought an entirely new approach to the pizza industry. But their unique idea is a simple one: enrich life and community through craveable food. They focus on using quality ingredients, prepared fresh daily, to offer guests everyday meals to take 'n' bake at home with ease. In addition to take 'n' bake pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers a selection of salads, sides, desserts, and kid's options. Learn more and order online at papamurphys.com .

