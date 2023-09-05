Papaya Global and HiBob Partner to Unify HR and Payroll Management for Multinational Companies

With this integration, two hi-tech powerhouses enable customers to automatically sync HR data, eliminating the need for time-consuming, error-prone manual processes while ensuring transparency, visibility, and compliance across the board

LONDON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBob , the company behind Bob, the modern HR platform that powers productivity, engagement and retention, and Papaya Global , the only dedicated payroll and payments platform for global workforces, today announces a groundbreaking partnership. The strategic collaboration aims to address the critical need for robust and compliant HR-integrated payroll solutions, especially for multinational companies.

Papaya Global's unified platform streamlines global payroll and payments for organizations operating internationally. Named as one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential Companies of 2023, Papaya Global streamlines management of a company's entire global workforce in a single, user-friendly platform, available in over 160 countries.

By connecting HiBob's HR data to Papaya's platform, organizations can easily integrate HR, PTO, and compensation information, allowing for real-time synchronization of data that will empower multinational organizations to consolidate and optimize their people and payroll processes. As a result, customers can unlock new opportunities, improve operational efficiency, and maintain agility in the constantly evolving business landscape, to confidently navigate the challenges of today's global workforce.

"Papaya harnesses innovation to manage the complexities of a global workforce through its end-to-end solution," said Eynat Guez, CEO and Co-Founder of Papaya Global. "Our partnership with HiBob is an example of our commitment to bring payroll, payments, and HR together while providing full compliance and transparency throughout the process anywhere in the world."

Customers leveraging Papaya Global's solution in conjunction with HiBob, a TIME Magazine Best Invention of 2022, will experience the seamless integration of payment-related functions, globally and at scale.

Ronni Zehavi, CEO at HiBob says, "We are thrilled to announce this alliance. It will be a game changer for companies struggling with payroll complexities in managing their global workforce. This integration strengthens our commitment to providing world-class HR and payroll management solutions to multinational companies, granting them the tools they need to thrive in today's dynamic business environment."

The Papaya Global-HiBob integration revolutionizes payroll processes by alleviating a significant time consuming pain point for businesses so they can prioritize their core business with confidence. Organizations will see a reduction in administrative burdens, eliminate manual data entry, and minimize the risk of payroll errors. The integration ensures compliance with local tax regulations, labor laws, and data privacy requirements to support businesses' global expansion efforts.

About Papaya Global:

Founded in 2016, Papaya Global is a SaaS fintech company enabling enterprises to master the complexities of global workforce management. Papaya's integrated approach consolidates workforce management tools from HCM to ERP, to create a single source of truth and turn payroll into a strategic asset.

Papaya Global raised more than $450M and partners with JP Morgan, Oracle, NetSuite, and others. The company has been recognized by analysts like Gartner and NelsonHall, and publications like INC, Forbes, and CNBC and many others. The Papaya Global team is 760 strong, serving customers like Microsoft, Wix, and Canva in 160 countries worldwide.

About HiBob

HiBob is on a mission to transform how organizations operate in the modern world of work with its HR platform 'Bob'. Leading the way for the future workplace, Bob offers resilient, agile technology that wraps all the complexities of HR processes into a game changing, user-friendly tool that touches every employee across the business.

Since 2015, trusted and empowered 'Bobbers' from around the world have brought their authentic selves to work, inspired to build the exceptional HR systems that will revolutionize the work experience for HR professionals, managers, and employees. Agile and adaptable, HiBob innovates through continuous learning loops to produce seismic cultural shifts for companies with dynamic, distributed workforces.

Today more than 3,000 global companies, including Cazoo, Extreme Reach, Fiverr, Happy Socks, Monzo, The&Partnership, and VaynerMedia, trust Bob to streamline their processes, make data-driven decisions, and create exceptional employee experiences. Organizations using Bob are able to accelerate hiring, retain the best talent, upskill and elevate employee engagement.For more information about HiBob, visit www.hibob.com .

SOURCE HiBob