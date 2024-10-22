Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market in APAC to Grow by USD 21.3 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Retail-Ready Packaging, AI Impacting Market Trends- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market in APAC size is estimated to grow by USD 21.3 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Increased adoption of retail-ready packaging is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of QR code with packaging. However, limited durability of paper bags poses a challenge - Key market players include Amcor Plc, C and H Paperbox Thailand Co. Ltd., Continental Packaging Thailand Co. Ltd., Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Hong Thai Packaging Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Co., Mondi Plc, Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Rengo Co. Ltd., Sarnti Packaging Co. Ltd., SCG Packaging, Shandong Sun Holdings Group, Tetra Pak International SA, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., WestRock Co., Xiamen Hexing Packaging and Printing Co. Ltd., and Zijiang Holdings.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled paper and paperboard container and packaging market in APAC 2024-2028

Paper And Paperboard Container And Packaging Market In APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 21.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.97 Regional analysis APAC Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key countries China, Japan, and India Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, C and H Paperbox Thailand Co. Ltd., Continental Packaging Thailand Co. Ltd., Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Hong Thai Packaging Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Co., Mondi Plc, Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Rengo Co. Ltd., Sarnti Packaging Co. Ltd., SCG Packaging, Shandong Sun Holdings Group, Tetra Pak International SA, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., WestRock Co., Xiamen Hexing Packaging and Printing Co. Ltd., and Zijiang Holdings

Market Driver

QR codes offer a practical marketing solution for paper and paperboard containers and packaging in APAC. By placing a QR code on these containers and packaging, enterprises can provide consumers with quick access to additional product information. In primary packaging, QR codes can supplement labels with details on product origin, production methods, and usage instructions. For secondary packaging, QR codes can be used to promote the goods inside and offer tutorials on proper usage. The versatility of QR codes in enhancing the customer experience will boost the demand for paper and paperboard containers and packaging, contributing to revenue growth in the APAC market.

The APAC paper and paperboard container and packaging market is witnessing significant trends in the use of sustainable materials like paper and paperboard. Paper packaging is gaining popularity over polymers and plastics due to its eco-friendliness and lower carbon footprint. Folded carton packaging, a type of paper-based packaging, is a popular choice for fresh food items as it ensures product freshness. Sustainable materials such as biodegradable and recycled-grade packaging are in demand, with cellulose fibres derived from pulp being a key raw material. Innovation in packaging is a major trend, with lightweight and recyclable paper and paperboard containers being preferred for e-commerce and online food delivery. Corrugated packaging and rigid packaging are popular choices for primary packaging, while flexible packaging is used for secondary packaging. Printing technology advancements enable customized branding and design on paper and paperboard containers. The market is shifting towards renewable and recyclable materials to reduce deforestation and promote healthier food options.

Market Challenges

The APAC paper and paperboard container and packaging market is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for eco-friendly alternatives to plastic containers and bags. However, the use of paper bags in the food and beverage industry poses challenges. In 2023, the ban on single-use plastic bags in many APAC countries has led to a rise in paper bag usage. However, paper bags' durability is a concern, particularly for enterprises handling food items. Paper bags are not suitable for carrying heavy food items or packaging liquid food, leading to potential food wastage and spillage. For instance, in Pune, India , paper bags accounted for over 13% of food wastage in restaurants in June 2022 . Food service providers find it challenging to use paper bags for takeaway services due to the risk of liquid food spillage and damage to paper containers. As a result, the durability of paper bags, especially in the food and beverage sector, remains a significant barrier to market growth in APAC.

, paper bags accounted for over 13% of food wastage in restaurants in . Food service providers find it challenging to use paper bags for takeaway services due to the risk of liquid food spillage and damage to paper containers. As a result, the durability of paper bags, especially in the food and beverage sector, remains a significant barrier to market growth in APAC. The Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging market in APAC faces challenges in the form of increasing imports and exports, requiring efficient supply chain and inventory management. Writing paper and packaging innovations, such as folding cartons and RFID technology, are essential for fast-moving consumer goods like frozen meals and eco-friendly packaging. Sustainability is a key trend, with a focus on circular economy, recycled fibers, and sustainable green packaging. Kraft Collection, paper bags, and recycled paper bags are popular choices. However, challenges include non-biodegradable materials, energy consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions. The food and beverage sector, including beverages in Tetra packs, demands environmental friendly packaging solutions. Online shopping and e-retailing channels require convenient packaging for small pack sizes. RD activities aim to reduce CO2 emissions and improve health benefits. Processed packed goods and flexible plastic packaging also present challenges. Environmental standards and recycling are crucial for reducing waste and minimizing the use of virgin materials.

Segment Overview

This paper and paperboard container and packaging market in APAC report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Paper bags and sacks

1.2 Corrugated containers and packaging

1.3 Folding boxes and cases

1.4 Others End-user 2.1 Food and beverages

2.2 Industrial products

2.3 Healthcare

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

1.1 Paper bags and sacks- Paper bags and sacks are widely utilized in industries such as food and beverage and construction in APAC. These eco-friendly containers offer cost-effective, versatile, and customizable solutions for protecting, conserving, and transporting various goods. Paper bags come in a range of sizes and are recyclable, biodegradable, and made from renewable natural resources. In the food and beverage sector, they are used for packaging a diverse range of products, from cheese and dairy to coffee and fresh fruits and vegetables. Premium paper bags enhance the appearance of items like tea, coffee, nuts, and candies. The construction industry's growth in APAC, driven by rising investments, increases the demand for cost-effective paper sacks for transporting construction materials like sand, cement, and debris. Innovative paper bag solutions, such as Mondi Plc's aseptic cartons for juices, milk, wine, and purees, contribute to the market's growth in the region. The expanding food and beverage and construction industries in APAC are expected to fuel the growth of the paper and paperboard container and packaging market.

Research Analysis

The Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging market in APAC is a significant and growing industry, driven by the demand for primary and secondary packaging solutions in various sectors. Paper and paperboard are the primary materials used in this market, with cellulose fibers as the main raw material source. The market caters to diverse packaging needs, including rigid and flexible packaging, printing, and e-commerce applications. Primary packaging, such as folding cartons and containers, is used for food and beverage, processed packed goods, and pharmaceuticals. Secondary packaging, like corrugated boxes, is used for palletizing and transporting goods. Recyclable and renewable packaging, including recycled and sustainable green packaging, are gaining popularity due to environmental concerns and e-commerce growth. The market involves various processes, including pulping, bleaching, refining, sheet forming, and drying. Non-biodegradable materials, such as flexible plastic packaging, are under scrutiny due to their environmental impact. RD activities focus on improving the sustainability, convenience, and functionality of packaging solutions. E-retailing channels, online shopping, and convenience packaging are driving market growth in APAC.

Market Research Overview

The Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging market in APAC is a significant and dynamic industry, driven by the growing demand for primary and secondary packaging solutions for various packaged goods. Paper and paperboard are the primary materials used, with cellulose fibers sourced from pulp and recycled fibers. The market caters to various sectors, including food and beverage, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), e-commerce, and online shopping. Rigid and flexible packaging, including Tetra packs, are popular choices due to their recyclable, renewable, and eco-friendly properties. The market is also witnessing innovations in sustainable green packaging, circular economy, and RFID technology. The supply chain and inventory management are crucial aspects, with a focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, energy consumption, and CO2 emissions. The beverage segment, including Tetra packs, is a significant contributor, with a growing trend towards recycled fibers and environmental friendly packaging. The market also faces challenges such as deforestation, raw material availability, and competition from non-biodegradable materials like plastics. Health benefits, small pack sizes, and convenience are key factors driving the demand for packaging. The market is expected to continue growing, with a focus on sustainable materials, biodegradable options, and reducing the carbon footprint.

SOURCE Technavio