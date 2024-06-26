Paper Mate® Helps Thousands Feel the Joy™ with a Movie Ticket Sweepstakes to Celebrate Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2

In celebration of National Day of Joy, from now through 7/3, fans can enter for the chance to win a movie ticket* to see Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2.

ATLANTA, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paper Mate , the iconic writing brand committed to inspiring joy for more than 75 years, is celebrating the National Day of Joy on June 26 by giving away 6,000 tickets* to see Disney and Pixar's must-watch film of the summer: Inside Out 2. People can visit www.feelthejoygiveaway.com to enter for a chance to be one of the lucky 6,000 to win**.

At the film's World Premiere earlier this month, Paper Mate celebrated what brings the guests joy with a life-size display wall of their thoughts written down with the new Paper Mate InkJoy® Gel Bright! pens . Mirrored in the film, the Emotion, Joy, helps the main character, Riley, focus on the joyful moments, while navigating all of life's emotions.

"We love this collaboration with Disney and Pixar on the release of Inside Out 2 and are thrilled to share with our fans a chance to see the film," said Lina El-Beshbeeshy, Global Brand Director for Paper Mate. "Joy is at the center of the Paper Mate brand, giving our collaboration with the film such a natural and authentic tie to our purpose. We are constantly striving to help all of our fans Feel the Joy today, and every day."

Paper Mate InkJoy Gel is the No. 1 assorted gel pen in the US and earlier this year, Paper Mate expanded its InkJoy collection with the launch of the InkJoy Gel Bright! pens. Featuring vivid ink that pops on light and dark paper, the new pens are designed to inspire writing and drawing in more places and help users Feel the Joy with even more creative self-expression.

*Redeemable Fandango ticket coupon code up to $15 value

**NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., age 18+. Void outside the 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 AM ET on 06/26/24; ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 07/03/24. Total ARV of all prizes: $90,000. Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received. For full Official Rules, visit www.feelthejoygiveaway.com. Sponsor: Newell Brands Distribution LLC, 6655 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30328.

About Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2

Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2" returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as the voice of Joy. The voice cast also includes Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, Kensington Tallman, Lilimar, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Grace Lu and Yvette Nicole Brown. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen with a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein, "Inside Out 2" features a score by Andrea Datzman. The all-new feature film is now playing only in theaters.

