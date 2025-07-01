Paperpal Champions Accessibility and Inclusivity in Academic Writing

PRINCETON, N.J., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In alignment with the European Accessibility Act (EAA), which sets a new global standard for inclusive digital experiences, Paperpal proudly announces compliance with both EAA and Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG 2.1 Level AA) accessibility standards. This milestone positions Paperpal, the AI writing assistant trusted by over 2 million academics worldwide, as one of the first academic AI platforms to meet these rigorous requirements, marking a major step forward in advancing accessibility and inclusivity for all academics.

Developed by Cactus Communications (CACTUS), a leading technology company specializing in AI-driven solutions and expert services for the scholarly publishing ecosystem, Paperpal's accessibility compliance reflects CACTUS's commitment to making high-quality academic writing support truly inclusive for everyone, regardless of their ability, language or nationality. Through intelligent, inclusive design, enhanced features, and mobile compatibility, Paperpal ensures that researchers and students of all abilities experience a seamless, user-friendly platform tailored to their diverse writing and research needs.

In addition to Paperpal's compliance with EAA and WCAG 2.1 Level AA standards, CACTUS's broader AI Solutions ecosystem is also supporting academic institutions and publishers across Europe, the US, and Asia in meeting evolving accessibility requirements. Through tailored tools like alt text generator, content transformation services, and accessible AI-powered platforms, CACTUS enables organizations to build scalable platforms that support a more inclusive digital research environment.

Commenting on this important milestone, Nishchay Shah, Group CTO and EVP, Products & AI, Cactus Communications, said, "Accessibility has always been central to our vision of democratizing research output. With Paperpal and CACTUS AI Solutions achieving EAA compliance, we are proud to be among the first to champion true accessibility and inclusivity across the global scientific community. At CACTUS, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation to build a more equitable and inclusive, future-ready academic publishing ecosystem."

Paperpal and CACTUS's proactive approach to accessibility delivers advanced AI solutions for the scholarly publishing community. This compliance allows us to offer an inclusive and seamless experience for researchers; a ready-to-use compliant tool for institutions; and future-proof AI solutions for journals and publishers, advancing equity and innovation in academic publishing.

Explore Paperpal's AI tools, designed to make academic writing more accessible, at https://paperpal.com/

