PAR Customers Select Mental Health America for Annual #PayItForward Campaign

LUTZ, Fla., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PAR, a leading publisher of psychological assessment instruments, has announced the results of its 2019 Pay It Forward program. Each year, the company donates to a charity selected by its Customers as a way to say thank you and to give back.

"PAR has been incredibly fortunate as a company," said Kristin Greco, chief executive officer. "Rather than send our Customers an end-of-year gift, we decided a few years ago to make a charitable contribution on their behalf instead. This is the sixth year of our Pay It Forward campaign, and each year, our Customers select a different charity to honor."

In November, PAR mailed an end-of-year communication to select Customers, thanking them for their business and asking them to choose their favorite organization from a list of three deserving charities. Results have been tallied, and PAR is proud to announce that on behalf of its Customers, a $5,000 donation will be made to Mental Health America.

"We are so inspired by the work our Customers do, and Mental Health America is doing work that is important to our Customers and to PAR," Greco said. "It is an honor to be able to pay it forward to such a worthy organization."

Founded in 1909, Mental Health America is a community-based nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and promoting the importance of mental health as a critical part of wellness. To learn more, visit their website at mhanational.org. To learn more about PAR, visit www.parinc.com. #PayItForward

A family-owned company founded in 1978, PAR is a leading publisher of psychological assessment instruments and related materials. Over the past 41 years, PAR has earned a reputation for providing Customers with innovative assessment solutions and unparalleled Customer support. PAR has a long and proud tradition of giving back to the communities they serve through donations of time and financial support.

