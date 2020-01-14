Par Excellence Academy's School Choice Celebration to Recognize Students, Feature Dance Performance

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Par Excellence Academy's cafeteria will be transformed with School Choice Week's signature red and yellow colors for a celebratory event on Friday, Jan. 24. Hundreds of students and staff will dress in red, yellow, and school choice scarves for the celebration, which will feature a dance performance and remarks by Superintendent Gisele James on the importance of having school choice.

The celebration will take place 10-11:30 a.m. and will also give special recognition to students for excelling in learning and embodying school values.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"This event is to celebrate the choice that the parents have made to send their children to Par Excellence Academy and to celebrate their child's achievements in the classroom and school by acknowledging our school values," said Cindy Quinn, community and staff liaison at Par Excellence Academy.

Par Excellence Academy is a tuition-free, public charter school located in Newark, offering a stimulating educational environment built on the principles of health, harmony, and service. The school provides a values-based education that strives to inspire students by offering innovative and challenging academic programs in a nurturing and engaging environment that assists both the child and parent in creating a successful foundation for their future.

Par Excellence Academy is located at 1350 Granville Rd.

For more information, contact Paige Cashdollar-Anderson at pcashdollar@laca.org or (740) 344-7279.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/ohio.

