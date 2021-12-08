PAR Pays It Forward, Donates to Family Promise

LUTZ, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAR, a leading publisher of psychological assessment instruments, has announced Family Promise as the recipient of its annual donation on behalf of customers. Family Promise is the leading national nonprofit organization addressing the issue of family homelessness. Its mission is to help homeless and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response.

"We began our Pay It Forward campaign several years ago as a way to honor the important work our customers do. While we provide our customers with insights and information to assist clients and patients throughout the year, this allows us to support them in a different way," said PAR CEO Kristin Greco. "As a company, we feel so fortunate to be able to pay it forward on behalf of our customers."

PAR surveyed customers throughout the month of November, asking them to choose their favorite organization from a curated list. Most PAR customers are involved in psychological assessment, educational assessment, or mental health work. This year, Family Promise was the organization selected to receive the $5,000 donation.

"Family Promise is doing work that is vitally important. Addressing family homelessness is a critical part of family and community health," said Greco. "With the difficulties faced by so many this year, we are grateful to be able to contribute toward that purpose."

To learn more about PAR, visit parinc.com. To learn more about Family Promise, visit familypromise.org.

