PAR releases new digital options for psychological assessment

LUTZ, Fla., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing more options for psychologists to assess remotely or with increased social distancing has been a major focus of the first part of this year for PAR, Inc. Since the beginning of 2021, the psychological assessment company has released an updated software version of the Personality Assessment Inventory™ (PAI®), as well as online versions of the Wisconsin Card Sorting Test® (WCST), and the Michigan Alcoholism Screening Test (MAST) on ChecKIT.

"We have always prided ourselves on creating the most up-to-date assessment tools for those in the mental health industry," said Kristin Greco, PAR CEO. "This year, we focused on creating ways to put our most popular and important products into formats that allow clinicians to do the work they need to serve their clients while providing options to the traditional paper-and-pencil in-person assessment."

The updated PAI Software Portfolio (PAI-SP) now offers the updates released with the introduction of the PAI Plus, providing further insight into adult personality. The new PAI Plus report offers a Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Ed. (DSM-5®) update, an optional Alternative Model for Personality Disorders Profile, 15 additional supplemental indices, and profile overlays for context-specific normative groups. The software also features an interactive Interpretive Explorer feature that offers additional definitions, indexes, interpretive information, and comparisons with normative and clinical samples.

The WCST can now be administered and scored via PARiConnect, an online assessment platform, allowing practitioners to assess perseveration, abstract reasoning, and executive functions while practicing social distancing. The shorter version of the WCST, the WCST 64-Card Version, is also available on PARiConnect.

Finally, the MAST has joined the ChecKIT family of products, a mix-and-match system of simple mental health checklists. This 24-item questionnaire screens for alcohol dependence and alcohol-related behaviors.

All these products are now available on www.parinc.com or by calling PAR Customer Support at 1.800.331.8378.

Founded in 1978, PAR is a leading publisher of psychological assessment instruments, software, and other related materials. Over the past four decades, PAR has earned a reputation for providing customers with innovative assessment solutions and unparalleled customer service.

