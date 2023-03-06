Parachute Health Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates Parachute Health is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

PRINCETON, N.J., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parachute Health, the industry-standard platform for ePrescribing durable medical equipment (DME) and supplies, today announced the Parachute Health DME ePrescribing Platform has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the Parachute Health DME ePrescribing Platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Parachute Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

Parachute Health is the industry-leading platform for DME ePrescribing, used at over 54,000 clinical facilities across the US. "We are committed to prioritizing security and data protection so the industry can confidently continue to adopt this game-changing technology that helps serve patients quickly and reliably. Organizations like ours are continually under pressure to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements," said Matt Pestritto, Chief Technology Officer at Parachute Health. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers and partners the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "The fact that Parachute Health has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

About Parachute Health

Parachute Health is the industry-leading DME ePrescribing platform used by over 370,000 healthcare providers. Bringing together clinicians, suppliers and payers, Parachute helps deliver needed DME to patients quickly and reliably. The Parachute Platform empowers providers with delightfully simple digital ordering, transparency into payer requirements at the point of ordering, eSigning, order status visibility, and real-time updates. The easy-to-implement platform is now in use at over 2,400 supplier locations across the US, and powers each supplier with tools for faster held revenue conversion, real-time communication, and efficient network optimization.

