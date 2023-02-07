Parachute Health Named to the New York Digital Health 100

Exclusive list recognizes most exciting and innovative health startups in the New York region

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parachute Health has been named to the New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), a recognition that highlights the most exciting and innovative startups in the New York region. Digital Health New York (DHNY) publishes the annual list as part of the New York Healthcare Innovation Report, a comprehensive analysis that takes an in-depth look at the data, trends and people that have propelled New York to become the capital of healthcare innovation.

"Parachute Health started in New York City, with input from clinicians and suppliers across the tri-state area, and now helps facilities and suppliers care for patients across all 50 states," said Parachute Health founder and CEO David Gelbard. "We love our ongoing collaborations and the innovation in NYC, and I am delighted that Parachute Health is recognized among the leaders within the New York healthcare ecosystem for the second year."

"In 2023, the New York Digital Health 100 includes an incredibly diverse, innovative and forward-thinking set of companies and leaders that are making an impact on the future of healthcare," said Bunny Ellerin, Co-Founder and CEO, DHNY. "On behalf of the entire New York healthcare ecosystem, we are delighted to spotlight these organizations, support their growth and applaud them for their meaningful contributions to improving healthcare."

Parachute Health has revolutionized durable medical equipment (DME) and supplies ePrescribing with its delightfully simple digital ordering platform. Much like ePrescribing changed the game in the pharmaceutical industry a decade ago, Parachute helps healthcare providers and suppliers get needed DME to patients quickly and reliably. To learn more, check out The State of DME ePrescribing, our annual report on adoption of DME ePrescribing across care settings and categories from mobility and incontinence to CPAP and diabetes.

About Parachute Health

Parachute Health is the industry leading ePrescribing platform for medical equipment, supplies and services. Bringing together providers, suppliers and payers, Parachute helps deliver needed DME to patients quickly and reliably. The Parachute Platform empowers providers with delightfully simple digital ordering, transparency into payer requirements at the point of ordering, eSigning, order status visibility, and real-time updates. The easy-to-implement platform powers each supplier with tools for faster held revenue conversion, real-time communication, and efficient network optimization. Find out more at www.parachutehealth.com.

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

DHNY is the premier network of CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, payers and providers driving New York's healthcare ecosystem. DHNY works to increase the visibility of New York as a leader in healthcare innovation, showcases the organizations and leaders curating the future of healthcare, and brings people together to share ideas, spark new directions and create success. For more information, visit www.dhny.co.

Contacts:

Brandon Zaharoff – [email protected]

Irene Kaganman – [email protected]

(802) 744-0878

SOURCE Parachute Health