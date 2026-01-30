Paradex Confirms $DIME TGE Timeline and Expands Airdrop Allocation Following XP Season 2 Conclusion

SINGAPORE, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradex today announced the official conclusion of XP Season 2, marking a major milestone in the platform's roadmap toward the upcoming $DIME Token Generation Event (TGE).

As part of its continued commitment to trader-first incentive alignment, Paradex confirmed that 25% of $DIME's fully diluted supply will be airdropped to all XP holders at TGE, with tokens fully unlocked at launch.

Paradex

In a significant expansion of community rewards, Paradex also revealed that Season 2 XP holders will receive 20% of the total token supply, up from the previously planned 15%, reinforcing the platform's long-term focus on rewarding active ecosystem participation.

The $DIME TGE is currently scheduled for late February or early March, following the Chinese New Year holiday, with the official date to be announced by the Paradex Foundation.

XP Season 2: Major Growth and Final Week Distribution

XP Season 2 represented a period of substantial growth for Paradex across every major protocol metric:

Average daily trading volume increased from $68M to $2.1B (31x)

(31x) Open Interest grew from $28M to $679M (24x)

(24x) Total Value Locked rose from $25M to $218M (9x)

(9x) Total users expanded from 4.1k to 70.3k (17x)

During the final week of the season (January 23 to January 29), Paradex distributed 6 million XP directly to active user wallets, with additional rewards allocated through referral codes and affiliate programs.

Users surpassing 25,000 XP during the final week also received exclusive BadgerBox drops.

A final waitlist snapshot is scheduled for January 31 at 00:00 UTC.

$DIME Airdrop Allocation Breakdown

Paradex confirmed the following $DIME distribution structure at TGE:

25% of total supply allocated to all XP holders (fully unlocked)

of total supply allocated to all XP holders (fully unlocked) 20% dedicated specifically to Season 2 XP participants (increased from 15%)

dedicated specifically to Season 2 XP participants (increased from 15%) 5% reserved for Pre-Season and Season 1 XP holders (unchanged)

With half of the token supply dedicated to user rewards and participation, Paradex continues to position itself as a platform built around long-term ecosystem alignment.

Token Generation Event Details

Token : $DIME

$DIME Timing: After Chinese New Year

After Chinese New Year Target Window: Last week of February or first week of March

Last week of February or first week of March Initial Listing: Paradex Spot Markets

Paradex Spot Markets Issuer: Paradex Foundation (official date forthcoming)

XP Season 3 Launches February 1

Looking ahead, Paradex announced that XP Season 3 will begin on February 1, shifting focus toward the next phase of ecosystem expansion, including:

Spot trading

Real-World Asset (RWA) Perpetuals

Options markets

XP accumulation will begin immediately on February 1, while the first weekly XP distribution will occur post-TGE, allowing the team to prioritize a smooth and focused token launch.

Paradex reiterated that the platform remains committed to transparent execution, continued incentive alignment, and rewarding the traders and builders who drive long-term ecosystem growth.

About Paradex

Paradex is a privacy-first, zero-fee on-chain perpetuals exchange focused on high-performance decentralized trading infrastructure for a global community of crypto participants.

Website: https://paradex.trade/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/paradex

Discord: https://discord.gg/paradex

Contact

Growth Lead

Joshua Nwaelleh

Paradex

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873533/Paradex_Photo.jpg

SOURCE Paradex