Paradex Confirms $DIME TGE Timeline and Expands Airdrop Allocation Following XP Season 2 Conclusion

News provided by

Paradex

Jan 30, 2026, 10:36 ET

SINGAPORE, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradex today announced the official conclusion of XP Season 2, marking a major milestone in the platform's roadmap toward the upcoming $DIME Token Generation Event (TGE).
As part of its continued commitment to trader-first incentive alignment, Paradex confirmed that 25% of $DIME's fully diluted supply will be airdropped to all XP holders at TGE, with tokens fully unlocked at launch.

Continue Reading
Paradex
Paradex

In a significant expansion of community rewards, Paradex also revealed that Season 2 XP holders will receive 20% of the total token supply, up from the previously planned 15%, reinforcing the platform's long-term focus on rewarding active ecosystem participation.
The $DIME TGE is currently scheduled for late February or early March, following the Chinese New Year holiday, with the official date to be announced by the Paradex Foundation.

XP Season 2: Major Growth and Final Week Distribution

XP Season 2 represented a period of substantial growth for Paradex across every major protocol metric:

  • Average daily trading volume increased from $68M to $2.1B (31x)
  • Open Interest grew from $28M to $679M (24x)
  • Total Value Locked rose from $25M to $218M (9x)
  • Total users expanded from 4.1k to 70.3k (17x)

During the final week of the season (January 23 to January 29), Paradex distributed 6 million XP directly to active user wallets, with additional rewards allocated through referral codes and affiliate programs.

Users surpassing 25,000 XP during the final week also received exclusive BadgerBox drops.
A final waitlist snapshot is scheduled for January 31 at 00:00 UTC.

$DIME Airdrop Allocation Breakdown

Paradex confirmed the following $DIME distribution structure at TGE:

  • 25% of total supply allocated to all XP holders (fully unlocked)
  • 20% dedicated specifically to Season 2 XP participants (increased from 15%)
  • 5% reserved for Pre-Season and Season 1 XP holders (unchanged)

With half of the token supply dedicated to user rewards and participation, Paradex continues to position itself as a platform built around long-term ecosystem alignment.

Token Generation Event Details

  • Token: $DIME
  • Timing: After Chinese New Year
  • Target Window: Last week of February or first week of March
  • Initial Listing: Paradex Spot Markets
  • Issuer: Paradex Foundation (official date forthcoming)

XP Season 3 Launches February 1

Looking ahead, Paradex announced that XP Season 3 will begin on February 1, shifting focus toward the next phase of ecosystem expansion, including:

  • Spot trading
  • Real-World Asset (RWA) Perpetuals
  • Options markets

XP accumulation will begin immediately on February 1, while the first weekly XP distribution will occur post-TGE, allowing the team to prioritize a smooth and focused token launch.
Paradex reiterated that the platform remains committed to transparent execution, continued incentive alignment, and rewarding the traders and builders who drive long-term ecosystem growth.

About Paradex

Paradex is a privacy-first, zero-fee on-chain perpetuals exchange focused on high-performance decentralized trading infrastructure for a global community of crypto participants.

Website: https://paradex.trade/
X (Twitter): https://x.com/paradex
Discord: https://discord.gg/paradex

Contact

Growth Lead
Joshua Nwaelleh
Paradex
[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873533/Paradex_Photo.jpg

SOURCE Paradex

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Paradex Introduces Money Badgers, the Cultural and Identity Layer of Its Ecosystem

Paradex Introduces Money Badgers, the Cultural and Identity Layer of Its Ecosystem

Paradex today announced the launch of Money Badgers, a new cultural and identity layer designed to strengthen community alignment and long-term...
Paradex Confirms User Funds Remained Secure During Temporary Platform Outage

Paradex Confirms User Funds Remained Secure During Temporary Platform Outage

Paradex has confirmed that all user funds remained fully secure during a short-lived platform outage earlier this week. The disruption, which lasted...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics