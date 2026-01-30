Paradex Confirms $DIME TGE Timeline and Expands Airdrop Allocation Following XP Season 2 Conclusion
Jan 30, 2026, 10:36 ET
SINGAPORE, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradex today announced the official conclusion of XP Season 2, marking a major milestone in the platform's roadmap toward the upcoming $DIME Token Generation Event (TGE).
As part of its continued commitment to trader-first incentive alignment, Paradex confirmed that 25% of $DIME's fully diluted supply will be airdropped to all XP holders at TGE, with tokens fully unlocked at launch.
In a significant expansion of community rewards, Paradex also revealed that Season 2 XP holders will receive 20% of the total token supply, up from the previously planned 15%, reinforcing the platform's long-term focus on rewarding active ecosystem participation.
The $DIME TGE is currently scheduled for late February or early March, following the Chinese New Year holiday, with the official date to be announced by the Paradex Foundation.
XP Season 2: Major Growth and Final Week Distribution
XP Season 2 represented a period of substantial growth for Paradex across every major protocol metric:
- Average daily trading volume increased from $68M to $2.1B (31x)
- Open Interest grew from $28M to $679M (24x)
- Total Value Locked rose from $25M to $218M (9x)
- Total users expanded from 4.1k to 70.3k (17x)
During the final week of the season (January 23 to January 29), Paradex distributed 6 million XP directly to active user wallets, with additional rewards allocated through referral codes and affiliate programs.
Users surpassing 25,000 XP during the final week also received exclusive BadgerBox drops.
A final waitlist snapshot is scheduled for January 31 at 00:00 UTC.
$DIME Airdrop Allocation Breakdown
Paradex confirmed the following $DIME distribution structure at TGE:
- 25% of total supply allocated to all XP holders (fully unlocked)
- 20% dedicated specifically to Season 2 XP participants (increased from 15%)
- 5% reserved for Pre-Season and Season 1 XP holders (unchanged)
With half of the token supply dedicated to user rewards and participation, Paradex continues to position itself as a platform built around long-term ecosystem alignment.
Token Generation Event Details
- Token: $DIME
- Timing: After Chinese New Year
- Target Window: Last week of February or first week of March
- Initial Listing: Paradex Spot Markets
- Issuer: Paradex Foundation (official date forthcoming)
XP Season 3 Launches February 1
Looking ahead, Paradex announced that XP Season 3 will begin on February 1, shifting focus toward the next phase of ecosystem expansion, including:
- Spot trading
- Real-World Asset (RWA) Perpetuals
- Options markets
XP accumulation will begin immediately on February 1, while the first weekly XP distribution will occur post-TGE, allowing the team to prioritize a smooth and focused token launch.
Paradex reiterated that the platform remains committed to transparent execution, continued incentive alignment, and rewarding the traders and builders who drive long-term ecosystem growth.
