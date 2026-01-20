SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradex has confirmed that all user funds remained fully secure during a short-lived platform outage earlier this week. The disruption, which lasted several hours, occurred while internal fixes were being deployed and has since been fully resolved. The platform has now returned to normal operation.

According to the team, the incident did not impact user balances or asset security at any point. As soon as the issue was identified, Paradex implemented remediation measures while keeping users informed throughout the process.

Paradex Confirms User Funds Remained Secure During Temporary Platform Outage

Centralized Communication and User Support

During the outage, Paradex maintained consistent and structured communication through its Discord channel, which served as a single point of truth. This approach was designed to prevent fragmented messaging and reduce the spread of unverified information.

Users received regular progress updates detailing the status of the investigation and the steps being taken to restore full functionality. The team also remained directly accessible, allowing affected users to request individual account reviews or clarification where needed.

Scrutiny of Coverage Patterns

Following the incident, Paradex observed an immediate surge in media attention, including coverage from outlets that have not historically reported on the platform. The timing and similarity of several articles raised questions around coordinated narrative amplification rather than independent reporting.

Some reports lacked technical depth or included factual inaccuracies, suggesting they were published prior to full verification. These narratives were subsequently echoed across social media platforms, amplifying concerns beyond the underlying scope of the incident.

Paradex noted that such dynamics are not uncommon in the crypto industry, where technical events can be quickly oversimplified. Comparable incidents have occurred across the sector, including at well-established platforms, underscoring the complexity of building and maintaining resilient infrastructure.

Platform Metrics Rebound

Since the resolution of the outage, Paradex reports that all platform metrics have normalized. Trading volume has surpassed $1.5 billion, while key indicators such as Total Value Locked (TVL) and Open Interest have returned to pre-incident levels and continue to trend upward on a daily basis.

XP Rewards Season 2 has also entered its final two weeks, with boosted XP allocations reflecting sustained user engagement and confidence in the platform.

Paradex emphasized that while scrutiny is expected in a fast-moving industry, accuracy and proportionality remain essential. The team remains open to providing additional data or technical insight to support responsible and well-informed coverage.

