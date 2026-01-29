Paradex Introduces Money Badgers, the Cultural and Identity Layer of Its Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradex today announced the launch of Money Badgers, a new cultural and identity layer designed to strengthen community alignment and long-term participation across the Paradex ecosystem.

Built by the same team behind Paradigm , the institutional derivatives platform that processed over $1 trillion in trading volume, and Paradex , the zero-fee, privacy-first on-chain perpetuals exchange redefining decentralized market structure, Money Badgers represents the next evolution of the team's infrastructure-driven approach to crypto adoption.

Paradex

With Money Badgers, Paradex is applying that same discipline not only to product and liquidity, but to the social layer of finance: culture, identity, and community-driven distribution.

Tokenizing More Than Markets

At the core of Money Badgers is a simple thesis: the three most important forces in crypto are:

Making money

Having fun

Being part of a community

While the industry has historically tokenized financial upside, culture and participation have remained informal and difficult to scale. Money Badgers is designed to bring all three into alignment, turning ecosystem identity and engagement into composable, on-chain primitives.

A Proven Pattern of Solving Structural Gaps

Money Badgers continues Paradex's track record of identifying market gaps early and building category-defining systems:

Paradigm established institutional-grade derivatives infrastructure and deep liquidity networks

established institutional-grade derivatives infrastructure and deep liquidity networks Paradex introduced zero-fee, privacy-first on-chain perpetuals to solve structural DeFi market pain points

introduced zero-fee, privacy-first on-chain perpetuals to solve structural market pain points Money Badgers extends this approach into cultural distribution and community identity, unlocking the next stage of ecosystem scale

Paradex views sustainable growth as a function of aligned communities, not incentives alone, and is now expanding beyond infrastructure by tokenizing culture itself.

Identity and Utility, Not Speculation

Money Badgers is not positioned as another NFT collection. Instead, it functions as a loyalty and identity system for traders, builders, and high-conviction participants within the Paradex ecosystem.

It connects directly to Paradex's evolving token landscape, including $MONEY and $DIME, tying identity and participation to real usage rather than speculative hype.

Built for Long-Term Alignment

Designed around participation, not short-term momentum, Money Badgers aims to empower users while reinforcing decentralized ownership and durable network effects.

By bringing money, fun, and community into a unified system, Paradex is building the cultural infrastructure required for crypto ecosystems to scale naturally over time.

Completing the Trilogy: Infrastructure → Product → Culture

The Paradex team believes that mainstream adoption requires more than markets alone. Money Badgers represents the final layer:

Infrastructure → Product → Culture

As decentralized finance matures, Paradex is now building not only where markets are traded, but where they are lived in, forming the social fabric of the new financial internet.

About Paradex

Paradex is a privacy-first, zero-fee on-chain perpetuals exchange focused on high-performance decentralized trading infrastructure for a global community of crypto participants.

Website: https://paradex.trade/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/paradex

Discord: https://discord.gg/paradex

Contact

Growth lead

Joshua Nwaelleh

Paradex

[email protected]

