Paradigm by Puloli™ to Keynote and Sponsor Major Industry Events

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm by Puloli™, an IoT Solutions-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider in methane monitoring technology, is excited to announce its significant roles as a keynote speaker and sponsor at two prominent industry events in June: The NY Energy Capital Assembly at NASDAQ and the Methane Mitigation Technology and Innovation Summit.

Paradigm will share its thought leadership on performance expectations for continuous methane monitoring, from real-world testing to commercialization. By initiating this dialogue, the company is actively addressing the needs of the oil & gas industry and inviting participants to contribute to the discussion. Paradigm's insights into the methodology for achieving unparalleled performance results in its M-Series™ SaaS methane monitoring services will foster a collaborative conversation on emissions management and expectations.

Attendees will learn how the M-Series™ provides validated, attestable, and auditable data that is affordable and scalable basin-wide through a subscription model. Paradigm's solution is designed to directly support energy producers in their emissions management protocols, from optimizing operations to regulatory compliance at low cost.

NY Energy Capital Assembly at NASDAQ

The NY Energy Capital Assembly brings together financiers, investors, and industry executives to discuss the future of the energy sector. Paradigm's keynote will address the collected methane quantification data that is third-party attestable for meeting the SEC, EPA, European Union, and DOE requirements brought by its M-Series™ Solution-as-a-Service, emphasizing its competitive edge in environmental compliance and market competitiveness.

Methane Mitigation Technology and Innovation

Catering to the academic and industry experts at the Methane Mitigation Technology and Innovation Summit, Paradigm will discuss the technical advantages of its M-Series™ service, highlighting its unmatched performance and scalability.

Performance expectations are shifting in methane monitoring, and Paradigm by Puloli™ stands at the forefront with its M-Series™. By addressing the industry's pain points, Paradigm has modernized methane monitoring and redefined the standards of accuracy, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

About Puloli, Inc.

Puloli is an IoT Solution-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider to Critical Infrastructure Industries (CII). Under Paradigm by Puloli™ brand, the company offers IoT solutions using its private 5G-IoT network to energy producers, utilities, and smart cities. The flagship Paradigm M-Series™ provides a cost-effective, basin-scale, mission-critical turnkey service for real-time monitoring of methane emissions without disrupting ongoing operations. Puloli's dedication to delivering transparent, auditable, actionable data for customers is underwritten by an industry-leading Service Level Agreement (SLA). This enables customers to focus on their core business while Paradigm by Puloli™ takes care of their methane monitoring needs. For more information, visit puloli.com or email [email protected].

