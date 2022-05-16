Paradise Found: Spindrift® Spiked Delivers Award-Winning Flavor Through Real Squeezed Fruit

"We're so excited to add four new Spiked flavors to our lineup. Since launching Spiked last year, our community has asked us to spike Lemon and Grapefruit - and Blood Orange Tangerine has already become a fast favorite on the sparkling side. But I'm most excited to share our first Spiked-only flavor: Passion Orange Guava – it's a flavor we've never done but one we've wanted to make for years. The complexity that comes from these tropical fruits with a hint of orange makes it the showstopper of our new variety pack," said Bill Creelman, founder and CEO of Spindrift. "After the overwhelmingly positive response Spiked received last year, we are celebrating our long-time fans by giving the Drifter community a reason to go out and try Spiked: an unbelievable flavor they've never had before."

The new Spindrift Spiked variety pack is named the "Paradise Pack," inspired by stand-out flavor Passion Orange Guava. The flavor combines aromatic, complex passion fruit, a splash of sweet guava, and a pop of orange for brightness. Together, these fruits create a taste that is transportive. "If there's a flavor to make you fall in love with hard seltzer, it's this one," Bill continued. "We're all looking for a getaway, an opportunity to see friends, live a bit more adventurously, and experience things more. One taste of the Paradise Pack and you're in that vacation mindset."

In addition to the release of their Paradise Pack this spring, Spindrift Spiked expanded availability into new U.S. markets including AZ, CA, CT, FL, GA, IL, ID, MA, ME, MN, NC, NH, NY, OR, RI, TN, WA, and VT. An additional 6 states will be added later this year.

"We're following a playbook we know well," Creelman said. "10 years ago, when we started making sparkling water, there were hundreds of options, but all the products were clear liquids with "natural flavors" and no real ingredients – which, in turn, led to very few real, taste-forward options for consumers. With hard seltzer, we saw the very same thing. Hundreds of products in the category but none with real, recognizable ingredients. To us, nothing tastes better than real fruit, so we saw an opportunity to bring our tried-and-true sparkling recipes to the alcohol category. It's a crowded space but we've seen success introducing a real and delicious product to a sea of sameness. The initial launch had a remarkable response and we're eager to introduce additional states this year. Availability coupled with incredible new flavors will help us make a splash in the dynamic world of hard seltzer."

Spindrift Spiked is available in a 12-pack variety at 82-95 calories and four percent ABV per 12-oz. Can. With the four new flavors, Spindrift offers a total of eight Spiked varieties: Half & Half, Lime, Mango, and Pineapple. The new flavors will be available mid-May and can be found in the hard seltzer section of quality grocery and liquor stores as well as bars and restaurants. For more information about Spindrift Spiked and where to buy, visit: www.spindriftspiked.com and follow @spindriftspiked.

About Spindrift

Spindrift® Beverage Co. is the maker of the first sparkling water made with real, squeezed fruit. Founded in 2010, Spindrift celebrates simplicity, transparency, and the superior taste that only real ingredients can deliver. Spindrift works directly with farms to source the best-tasting fruit for their products. All Spindrift products are free of added sweeteners or natural flavors, made of just sparkling water + real squeezed fruit – yup, that's it. The result is light, bright, and flavor-rich beverages that taste just like the fruit they're made of. Spindrift® sparkling water is available nationwide and new Spindrift® Spiked is available in select markets. The company donates to environmental not-for-profits through their membership to 1% For the Planet. Spindrift is headquartered in Newton, MA.

SOURCE Spindrift