Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Fuels Your New Year Reset with Premium Protein Smoothies

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe® is welcoming the new year with a boost of flavor and feel-good fuel. The brand is rolling out a limited-time lineup of premium protein smoothies designed to satisfy guest appetites for high-protein offerings and keep them motivated for a strong start to the year.

As more consumers look for convenient ways to add protein to their daily lives, protein-rich options remain a top food trend for 2026, with 60% of consumers actively seeking ways to incorporate more protein into their diets. On TikTok, #protein continues to dominate with 2.8 million posts, signaling the rise of flavor-forward protein in everyday habits.

Answering this rising demand for convenient, flavor-forward protein, the offering features three smoothies blended with Chobani® Greek Yogurt for a rich, creamy texture, plus whey protein for added fuel. Each smoothie delivers up to 39 grams of protein and can be customized with pea protein in place of whey to suit a variety of dietary needs.

Guests can fuel up with:

Cherry Berry Protein Smoothie : A bright blend of dark cherries, strawberries, cranberry and almonds, delivering up to 33g of protein

: A bright blend of dark cherries, strawberries, cranberry and almonds, delivering Chocolate PB Protein Smoothie : A craveable mix of peanut butter, chocolate, banana and cacao nibs, with up to 39g of protein

: A craveable mix of peanut butter, chocolate, banana and cacao nibs, with Almond Banana Protein Smoothie: A smooth, nutty combination of almond butter, banana and coconut, packing up to 38g of protein

Crafted to meet rising demand for tasty, high-protein choices, each smoothie delivers bold flavor and a satisfying source of protein to power early-year routines.

"With the new year underway, our guests are refreshing routines and looking for options that help them stay fueled and focused," said Deborah von Kutzleben, Chief Marketing Officer, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "These smoothies deliver the craveable flavor they expect from Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and are crafted with quality ingredients in a premium, high-protein blend to support their goals."

The protein smoothies will be available at participating Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations nationwide through March 3. Protein amounts are based on standard recipes; modifications may change nutritional values.

