Paradise Jam and USVI Department of Tourism Continue Longstanding Partnership Through 2029

ST THOMAS, US Virgin Islands and EDMONDS, Wash., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Basketball Travelers, Inc. Proudly Announces a New Four Year Sponsorship Agreement with the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, Securing the Continued Hosting of the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam in St. Thomas Through 2029.

The agreement ensures that Paradise Jam, now entering its 27th year, one of the nation's premier early season NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments, will remain a signature sporting event for the Territory from November 2026 through November 2029.

"Paradise Jam has become a staple event in the U.S. Virgin Islands and a key driver of the territory's growing sports tourism industry," said Commissioner Jennifer Matarangas-King of the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism. "We are excited to continue strengthening our partnership with the Paradise Jam organization and to welcome the many student-athletes, fans, and families who experience the destination each year."

"Paradise Jam puts the Virgin Islands on a national stage and brings real dollars into our economy. Every year it fills hotel rooms, supports local businesses and showcases St. Thomas at its best. This agreement through 2029 is about steady opportunity for our people and continued growth in sports tourism for the Territory."

For more than two decades, Paradise Jam has delivered elite Division I competition in a world-class destination setting. With national television broadcasts, top-tier programs from across the country, and passionate traveling fan bases, the tournament continues to blend championship-level basketball with the unmatched beauty and hospitality of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"This four-year commitment represents stability, growth, and belief in what Paradise Jam brings to the Territory," said Nels Hawkinson, Founder of Paradise Jam and Executive Director of Basketball Travelers, Inc. "We are deeply grateful to the Department of Tourism for their partnership and vision. Together, we are building something that elevates college basketball while driving meaningful tourism and economic impact for the Territory."

Each year, Paradise Jam brings thousands of visitors to St. Thomas, driving significant hotel occupancy and visitor spending across the Territory. Teams, families, alumni, and fans support restaurants, ground transportation, attractions, retail businesses, and the broader hospitality workforce during a key tourism period. The tournament's national exposure strengthens the U.S. Virgin Islands brand as a proven host for major group travel and large-scale sporting events, helping pave the way for additional sports tourism opportunities in the future.

"Paradise Jam has always been about more than basketball," said Kreston Welch, President and Managing Partner of Basketball Travelers, Inc. "It's about relationships, community, and showcasing the Virgin Islands on a national stage. This partnership ensures that St. Thomas remains one of the most unique and sought after destinations in college basketball."

About the U.S. Virgin Islands

About 40 miles east of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands comprise a United States territory located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The three islands are St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas, where the capital of Charlotte Amalie is located. Perfect for leisure or business travel, the U.S. Virgin Islands features breathtaking, world-renowned beaches, an international marine industry, European architecture, and a burgeoning restaurant industry. No passports are required from U.S. citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland or Puerto Rico. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are equivalent to entering the United States from any international country. Upon departure, a passport is required for non-U.S. citizens. For more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to www.VisitUSVI.com, follow us @VisitUSVI on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Pinterest, and @USVITourism on TikTok, X and LinkedIn.

