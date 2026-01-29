The U.S. Virgin Islands Announces Dates for 2026 St Thomas Carnival

ST THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, in collaboration with the Division of Festivals, is pleased to announce the official dates for St. Thomas Carnival 2026, set to take place from April 26 to May 2, 2026. The island's marquee cultural celebration will once again bring together residents and visitors for a vibrant week honoring the Virgin Islands' heritage through music, food, and vibes!

St. Thomas Carnival 2026: Where Culture, Rhythm, & Good Times Mix

Now in its 74th year, the annual Carnival celebration will feature traditional events, including the Queen and Princess Pageants, Calypso Monarch, and one of the Caribbean's most energetic J'ouvert celebrations. The weeklong festival culminates with the highly anticipated Carnival parade through Charlotte Amalie, where thousands of masqueraders in bold, colorful costumes dance along the 2-mile route to infectious soca and traditional Virgin Islands band rhythms.

"Carnival is more than a festival, it's a powerful expression of who we are as a people," said Jennifer Matarangas-King, U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism. "Each year, St. Thomas Carnival brings together our local community, diaspora, and visitors from around the world to celebrate culture, creativity, and the unmistakable energy of the Virgin Islands. We look forward to welcoming everyone to experience that magic in 2026."

Throughout the week, Carnival goers can experience the U.S. Virgin Islands' signature free nightly musical performances, showcasing top local, regional, and international artists. Additional highlights include the St. Thomas Carnival Boat Races, along with the Food Fair, where attendees can enjoy traditional Virgin Islands cuisine and browse handmade arts and crafts from local vendors.

From the waterfront daybreak J'ouvert celebration, to children's and adult parades, pageants, and themed music nights, St. Thomas Carnival offers something for everyone. Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in an unforgettable celebration of culture, color, and community where the spirit of the U.S. Virgin Islands truly comes alive!

For up-to-date information on the St. Thomas Carnival, please visit https://www.visitusvi.com/experiences/carnivals-festivals.

For more information about the U.S. Virgin Islands and its offerings, please visit https://www.visitusvi.com/.

About the U.S. Virgin Islands

About 40 miles east of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands comprise a United States territory located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The three islands are St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas, where the capital of Charlotte Amalie is located. Perfect for leisure or business travel, the U.S. Virgin Islands features breathtaking, world-renowned beaches, an international marine industry, European architecture, and a burgeoning restaurant industry. No passports are required from U.S. citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland or Puerto Rico. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are equivalent to entering the United States from any international country. Upon departure, a passport is required for non-U.S. citizens. For more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to www.VisitUSVI.com, follow us on Instagram (@visitusvi) and Twitter (@usvitourism), and become a fan on Facebook (www.facebook.com/VisitUSVI).

