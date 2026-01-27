U.S. Virgin Islands Wins Big at the 2026 Caribbean Travel Awards

Territory Awarded New Hotel of the Year, Caribbean Cruise Destination of the Year, and Experiential Destination of the Year

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Virgin Islands emerged as a top honoree in the 2026 Caribbean Travel Awards, securing three major accolades that underscore the territory's continued momentum and growing appeal to global travelers.

Havensight Cruise Port, St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands

The Saint, St. John, was named New Hotel of the Year. The first new hotel to open on St. John in several years, the adults-only boutique retreat has infused a fresh, energetic vibe into the beloved beach town of Cruz Bay. From its standout spa to its destination dining experience, The Saint has quickly become a sought-after addition to the island's hospitality landscape.

The territory also claimed Caribbean Cruise Destination of the Year, recognizing the U.S. Virgin Islands as an exceptional port of call for cruise travelers. Whether docking in St. Thomas or St. Croix, visitors enjoy seamless access to shopping, historic sites, beaches, dining, boating, and well-curated excursions. Most notably, day trips to neighboring St. John from St. Thomas allow guests to experience renowned hotspots like the Annaberg Plantation and Trunk Bay Beach.

Additionally, the U.S. Virgin Islands was honored as Experiential Destination of the Year, celebrating the destination's emphasis on immersive, hands-on travel. From kayaking through mangroves and strolling the historic streets of Charlotte Amalie to chef's table experiences at the marina and day trips to Buck Island, the territory offers something for every type of traveler. These experiences are delivered in a friendly, accessible, and easy-to-explore setting, exactly what today's travelers are seeking.

"These recognitions reflect the dedication of our tourism partners, hospitality professionals, and local communities," said Jennifer Matarangas-King, Commissioner of Tourism. "Together, we continue to elevate the U.S. Virgin Islands as a destination that delivers authentic experiences, exceptional service, and unforgettable moments for everyone."

This latest recognition adds to the growing list of accolades for the U.S. Virgin Islands, including 2025 Cruise Destination of the Year from Porthole Magazine, USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards #6 Best Caribbean Island to Visit in 2026 (St. Croix), and TripAdvisor's 2025 Best of the Best Top Ten Beaches (Trunk Bay and Magens Bay Beach).

