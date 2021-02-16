Paradox Hires Seasoned SaaS Executive John Dalzell as CRO to Champion Global Recruiting Teams and Create Clients for Life

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradox, the leading conversational AI platform helping global talent acquisition teams like Unilever and McDonald's spend more time with people by automating tasks like screening, interview scheduling, and candidate communications, announced today the addition of John Dalzell as Chief Revenue Officer.

Prior to joining Paradox, Dalzell built a career serving purpose-minded organizations, including a decade leading sales, business development, customer success, and customer experience teams at Blackbaud. As a founding member of the Global Management Team at Blackbaud, Dalzell helped scale the company into the world's leading software company powering social good.

During this tenure, Dalzell's teams helped thousands of organizations leverage technology to grow their mission impact significantly and gain operational efficiencies to better leverage donor funds. As a result of this passionate client-first approach, the company saw revenues soar to over $700 million.

"We're on a mission to build a different kind of software company that puts people first — starting with the clients we're honored to partner with. We believe we've built the best software in our category, but creating clients for life requires more than that," said Aaron Matos, Paradox's founder and CEO.

"John's career has been rooted in that same mentality — treating clients as people to build solutions with, not just customers to sell software to. We're thrilled to add his leadership to a team that shares his passion for elevating the client relationship beyond what's expected."

Building a Career Focused on Purpose and Passion

Following his time at Blackbaud, Dalzell continued leading purpose-driven teams, as the founding Chief Revenue Officer of Community Brands, a portfolio company of Insight Partners and the leading provider of cloud-based software to associations, nonprofits, faith-based groups, and K-12 schools.

At Community Brands, Dalzell led a passion-filled team with a shared enthusiasm for helping more than 100,000 clients achieve their mission. The company's product portfolio included automated mobile giving and payments, event registration and live streaming, and technology-enabled protection and career services.

In the middle of his career, Dalzell also took a one year sabbatical to attend Princeton Theological Seminary — a decision he says was rooted in a search to find deeper personal purpose.

"I've always had a deep interest in the intersection of technology, work, purpose and people — and I think that's what attracted me so much to Paradox," Dalzell said. "Recruiting is all about people, and Paradox's clients have the power to change the course of millions of lives. This is such a unique opportunity to be a part of that and grow a business that truly takes care of its employees and clients — while building products that put people first. I couldn't be more excited to join this incredible team."

About Paradox

Launched in late 2016, Paradox was founded with the belief that if companies get the people thing right, they can build teams that change the world. In a few short years, the Scottsdale-based startup has grown into the clear leader in Conversational AI, supporting some of the world's largest employers, including Unilever, McDonald's, CVS Health, PepsiCo, and Aramark.

Olivia, the company's conversational AI assistant, is helping TA teams automate tasks like screening, interview scheduling, candidate communications, and more, so recruiters can spend more time with people, not software. Paradox has won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive's Best HR Product of 2019 and the 2020 Brandon Hall Gold Award for Best Advance in AI for Business Impact. It was also recently named one of Forbes' Top 500 Startup Employers. To learn more, visit www.paradox.ai .

