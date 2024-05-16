Paraguayan President Peña, Chairman Emeritus Diaz-Balart, Senator Cortez Masto, Congresswoman Malliotakis, Eduardo Arabu Honored at CHLI Annual Gala & Leadership Awards

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) held its Annual Gala and Leadership Awards in Washington, D.C. The program celebrated the success of the U.S. Hispanic community and brought together an influential audience of elected and appointed officials, civic and corporate leaders, and diplomatic and international leaders to honor individuals who have had a profound impact on our community by empowering our values of family, community, and leadership.



This year's honorees included His Excellency Mr. Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay, the CHLI Founders International Leadership Award; Honorable Lincoln Diaz-Balart, Chairman Emeritus of CHLI, the CHLI Lifetime Leadership Award; U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (NV) and U.S. Representative Nicole Malliotakis (NY), the CHLI Leadership in Public Service Award; and Eduardo Arabu, CEO of the National Hispanic Corporate Council and alumnus of the CHLI Class of 2010, the CHLI Ambassador Award.

"CHLI was honored to recognize the extraordinary careers of President Peña, Chairman Emeritus Diaz-Balart, Senator Cortez Masto, Congresswoman Malliotakis, and Eduardo Arabu. They each personify CHLI's reverence for freedom and the extraordinary strength of our values of family, community, and leadership," said the Honorable Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, CHLI Chairwoman.

"I am honored to receive this recognition from the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute at their Annual Gala and Leadership Awards in the United States," said His Excellency Mr. Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay. "This recognition is a great achievement that honors all Paraguayans. As President of Paraguay, I will continue to promote the strengthening of the historically good relations between Paraguay and the United States, maintaining a strong bond with the Hispanic community. I am convinced that together we can achieve a more prosperous future for both our nations."

"I am deeply honored by this award. The work of CHLI continues to serve as an extraordinary source of inspiration for me. My profound gratitude to the CHLI board for this gracious gesture. Special thanks to my brother, Jose, for kindly receiving the award on my behalf," said the Honorable Lincoln Diaz-Balart, CHLI Chairman Emeritus.

"There is no one more deserving of the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute's prestigious 'Lifetime Leadership Award' than my brother, my mentor, and my best friend, Chairman Emeritus, the Honorable Lincoln Díaz-Balart. It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since my brother Lincoln, then-Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, and I founded CHLI, the only bipartisan organization of its type in Washington, D.C. Together, we worked with our colleagues to open doors for the next generation of Hispanic leaders on Capitol Hill. We created opportunities to advance social mobility, diversity of thought, and global competitiveness, providing a bipartisan platform for many young minds from our communities. I extend my deepest congratulations, admiration, and gratitude to my brother, Lincoln, whom I look up to, as he receives its 'Lifetime Leadership Award.' I look forward to CHLI's continued success in finding future leaders from the Hispanic community," said Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart (FL).

"I'm honored to receive the CHLI's Leadership in Public Service Award. I've always put Nevadans first and worked across the aisle to deliver results for everyone, create thousands of good-paying jobs, and support our hardworking families and businesses," said Senator Cortez Masto (NV). "I'm going to keep working to keep all of our communities safe and provide Nevadans with the tools they need to succeed."

"Hispanic Americans are more engaged in politics and the legislative process than ever before, and just like many other Americans, they are concerned about inflation, crime and national security," Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) said. "As the proud daughter of a Cuban refugee, it's an honor to receive the Public Service Award from the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute and I will continue my work in Congress to make sure the voices of the Hispanic community are represented through common sense policies that protect our freedoms and shared values."

"I am honored to receive this year's CHLI Ambassador Award," said Eduardo Arabu, CEO of the National Hispanic Corporate Council. "I'd like to thank the leadership for this tremendous honor! I appreciate CHLI's commitment to access and public service leadership development. As a former President of the CHLI Alumni Association, I would like to also recognize the achievements of my fellow alumni."

CHLI is the premier organization founded by Members of Congress and corporate leaders to advance the Hispanic community's economic progress with a focus on social responsibility and global competitiveness. Founded in 2003, CHLI is a 501(c)3 non-profit and non-partisan organization. CHLI is dedicated to fostering a broad awareness of the diversity of thought, heritage, interests, and views of Americans of Hispanic and Portuguese descent. CHLI's purpose is to prepare future leaders through internships, fellowships, scholarships, and leadership conferences.

