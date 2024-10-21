PARALYZED VETERANS OF AMERICA AND ROUSES MARKETS DEBUT PARTNERSHIP AND HONOR VETERANS DAY WITH MONTH-LONG IN-STORE PROMOTION

Customers encouraged to donate $1, $3, $5 today through Nov. 11

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America - the nation's leading nonprofit supporting disabled veterans, their families, and caregivers - has partnered with family-owned, Louisiana-based Rouses Markets to launch an in-store promotion in honor of Veterans Day. The campaign runs Oct. 17 through Nov. 11.

"Partnerships with companies, like Rouses Markets, which prioritize family, community, and quality, are central to PVA's mission," said Carl Blake, CEO of PVA. "With their support, we can continue helping paralyzed veterans along the Gulf Coast with their recovery journeys. Proceeds from this campaign will support local veterans, fund PVA Chapter operations, offer sports and recreation grants, and ensure continued access to top-notch medical care."

To kick off the campaign, Rouses Markets has made an initial donation to PVA and is inviting customers to join in by contributing $1, $3, $5, or $10 at checkout. Every donation will directly support PVA's mission to provide critical care, services, and resources in need.

"This is more than just our way of saying thank you to our armed forces—it's a commitment to giving back to our local community," said Donny Rouse, CEO of Rouses Markets. "With thousands of veterans living along the Gulf Coast—our neighbors, customers, and even employees—we feel a deep responsibility to support them. We're honored to work with PVA to ensure veterans have access to the resources they need to thrive."

More than one million customers shop at Rouses Markets' 66 locations across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, where the company employs 7,000 team members.

ABOUT PARALYZED VETERANS OF AMERICA

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

ABOUT ROUSES

Rouses Markets is one of the top private companies and largest employers on the Gulf Coast. Donny Rouse is the third generation to lead the company, which was founded by his grandfather in 1960 with a single store in Houma, Louisiana. The company actively supports local food banks, pantries, charities, festivals, and events throughout the region, consistently earning recognition for its commitment to community service and local engagement. Rouses Markets has been voted Best Supermarket on the Gulf Coast and a Top Workplace. It is the official Supermarket of the New Orleans Saints.

