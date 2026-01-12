Paralyzed Veterans of America Launches Free Online Fitness and Wellness Program for Veterans with Mobility Challenges

Designed specifically for veterans living with spinal cord injuries and diseases such as multiple sclerosis MS and ALS and their caregivers, this dynamic program offers up to nine weekly classes designed to improve strength, endurance, and hand-eye coordination. Beyond physical fitness, participants gain access to meditation and breathwork sessions that foster stress management and mental health relief. By combining adaptive exercise with holistic wellness practices, the PVA Online Fitness + Wellness Program delivers a comprehensive approach to rehabilitation that enhances resilience and quality of life for disabled veterans across the country.

"By removing accessibility barriers to fitness and wellness and meeting veterans where they are in their fitness and wellness journey, we are not only helping to improve mental and physical fitness, but we are also cultivating a community of mutual support and connection," said Fabio Villarroel, PVA Senior Director of Sports and Recreation. "Warrior Strong's expertise in adaptive fitness and their deep understanding of the veteran community make them the ideal organization to help bring this exciting new program to life."

In addition to the online offerings, veterans are invited to drop in at the Warrior Strong facility in Scranton, Pennsylvania or Morris County, New Jersey, to join classes in person.

"At Warrior Strong, we are dedicated to helping veterans reconnect with their physical, mental, and emotional strength," said Tom Vice, CEO and Founder of Warrior Strong. "Working with PVA allows us to expand that mission even further, by ensuring that every veteran, no matter their mobility level, has access to the tools and community they need to thrive."

Veterans and their caregivers are invited to view the full class schedule and register to begin their fitness and wellness journey today. To learn more, visit: Pva.org/sports-recreation/online-programs.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered Veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of Veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures Veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

About Warrior Strong

Warrior Strong is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the physical and mental well-being of veterans, service members, and first responders through accessible fitness and wellness programs. Founded by veterans, Warrior Strong provides a supportive community where participants can regain strength, confidence, and purpose through movement, mindfulness, and connection. By offering both in-person and virtual classes, Warrior Strong ensures that every warrior—regardless of ability or location—has the opportunity to stay active.

