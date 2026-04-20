Paralyzed Veterans of America announces $1.08 million donation from Penske Automotive Group

Gift brings all-time support to more than $12 million as PVA marks its 80th year serving veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America today announced it received a donation of $1.08 million from long-time partner Penske Automotive Group through the company's annual Service Matters campaign. The amount includes donations from Penske Automotive Group's customers and employees, as well as matching contributions from the company. Since the partnership began in 2015, more than $12 million has been raised to support PVA's mission of helping veterans living with spinal cord injuries and diseases to access the benefits they earned, the specialized care they need, and the meaningful careers they want.

"Partners like Penske Automotive Group help redefine what is possible for veterans living with spinal cord injuries and diseases," said Robert Thomas, U.S. Army Veteran and National President of PVA. "As we mark PVA's 80th anniversary, this partnership is proof that, together, we can create opportunities, remove barriers, and empower veterans to live life on their own terms after injury or diagnosis."

"We are honored to support the incredible work of Paralyzed Veterans of America," said Robert H. Kurnick, Jr., President of Penske Automotive Group. "This contribution reflects our appreciation for the sacrifices made by our nation's veterans, and our commitment to helping ensure they receive the care, resources and opportunities they deserve. I am grateful to our customers, partners and employees for their generous support in funding this important mission to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our veterans."

The contribution comes as PVA celebrates its 80th anniversary, marking eight decades as a relentless ally for veterans living with SCI/D and all people with disabilities. Since 1946, PVA has achieved significant victories in the fight for disability civil rights and in advancing SCI/D research and education. Milestones include securing landmark legislation such as the Americans with Disabilities Act; pioneering wheelchair basketball; authoring national accessibility standards used globally; funding research that led to the development of the first non-addictive pain medication in over a decade; and providing resources in over 60 countries and four languages.

Visit PVA.org/PAGServes or contact a Penske Automotive Group dealership to learn more about this partnership and the Service Matters campaign. To learn more about PVA and how you can support veterans living with SCI/D, visit PVA.org.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

About Penske Automotive Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Australia and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG employs over 27,700 people worldwide. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS"), a business that employs over 42,000 people worldwide, manages one of the largest, most comprehensive and modern trucking fleets in North America with over 396,600 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental, and/or maintenance contracts and provides innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to its customers. PAG is a member of the S&P Mid Cap 400, Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Contact: Kristina Packard, PVA

[email protected]

(703) 282-8121 cell

Contact: Tony Pordon, Penske Automotive Group

[email protected]

(248) 648-2540 office

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America