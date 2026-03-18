Paralyzed Veterans of America Wraps Up SXSW 2026 with Important Discussion on Accessibility and Innovation, Urges Public To Keep Conversation Going

Activation coincides with nonprofit's 80th anniversary as leading advocate for veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, and all people with disabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America today led two panel discussions at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas – a first in the organization's esteemed 80-year history. The powerful conversations focused on the importance of accessibility, innovation, and cultural participation through the lens of disability. Both panels took place at the Thompson Hotel and were moderated by renowned motorsports broadcaster Jamie Little.

Paralyzed Veterans of America Wraps Up SXSW 2026 with Important Discussion on Accessibility and Innovation

"PVA has spent 80 years fighting for a world where accessibility isn't an afterthought, but a foundation for cultural participation," said Shaun Castle, Chief Operating Officer for PVA and U.S. Army Veteran. "When veterans with catastrophic injuries – like our members – and people with disabilities are excluded from spaces and innovative products, our communities miss out on extraordinary voices and ideas. Everyone benefits when we remove barriers and seek insight from our nation's disability community, and PVA's panel discussions at SXSW is our way to make sure the world knows."

The panel topics were inspired by PVA's rich history and longstanding fight for accessibility and disability civil rights. On Mar. 2, PVA kicked off its 80th anniversary Power of PVA campaign – a six-month public awareness celebration highlighting the nonprofit's longstanding impact, influence, and support of veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS, and the greater disability community.

"What stood out today is just how much the disability community – to include PVA – continues to shape progress across culture, entertainment, and innovation," said Little. "These conversations are both inspiring and necessary. When we elevate voices that have historically been cast aside, we create a future that's stronger and more inclusive for everyone."

The first panel, ACCESS IS POWER: Who Gets to Participate in Culture, and Why It Matters, focused on cultural gatekeepers and challenged the audience to rethink how creative spaces include, or exclude, entire communities. Panelists included Castle, Legends/ASM Global Regional Vice President John Drum, and Populous Head of Brand Media and Social Impact Filmmaker Ariana Vargas.

"Accessibility drives connection and connection drives culture," said Drum. "Live events have the power to bring people together, but that can only happen when everyone can show up, participate, and feel welcome. We're grateful to work alongside PVA to ensure venues – both large and small – are designed with inclusion at their core."

"Stories shape culture and who gets to tell those stories matter," said Vargas. "When people with disabilities are kept out of creative industries, entire perspectives are erased. True cultural power comes from ensuring that everyone has a seat at the table. We look forward to continuing our work with PVA and to having such important conversations."

Meanwhile, the second panel, DISABILITY: The Ultimate Innovation Driver, reframed disability as a creative advantage and discussed why designers, decision makers, and storytellers should actively seek insight from the disability community. Joining Castle for this panel were Populous Interior Designer and Disability Advocate Gabrielle Hundley and former 22-year L'Oréal USA Vice President of Diversity Equity and Inclusion, Adelphi University Board Trustee, and Veteran/Disability Advocate Nicholas Iadevaio Jr.

"Innovation thrives when we embrace diverse perspectives and experiences," said Iadevaio. "The disability community brings insight that reshapes industries. Inclusion is more than just the right thing to do; it's a strategic advantage. I am grateful to PVA for the opportunity to sit on today's panel and for the important work they do every day."

"Disability is an engine for creativity, not a limitation," said Hundley. "Inclusive design pushes us to solve problems more thoughtfully and create spaces that serve a wide range of experiences. When designers, like Populous, collaborate with the disability community and nonprofits, like PVA, the solutions become smarter and more innovative."

Over the past eight decades, PVA has achieved noteworthy wins like, leading the charge for the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act; pioneering wheelchair basketball; authoring national accessibility standards used by architects and developers worldwide; writing and distributing resources in over 60 countries in four languages; and more. Today, PVA remains at the forefront, helping ensure ALL people with disabilities — to include veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS — can live, work, and thrive independently.

To learn more about PVA visit PVA.org and be sure to join the conversation online using #PowerOfPVA.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

Contact: Oname Thompson

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SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America