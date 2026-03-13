Paralyzed Veterans of America Issues Statement Following VA-DOJ Agreement Allowing Guardianship Proceedings for Veterans with Catastrophic Disabilities

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America Chief Executive Officer Carl Blake released the following statement in response to the newly announced memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Justice (DOJ) authorizing VA attorneys to serve as special assistant U.S. attorneys and to initiate guardianship or conservatorship proceedings for veterans who lack family or legal representation.

"Paralyzed Veterans of America, a congressionally chartered nonprofit veterans service organization and a leader in advocating for the civil rights and community integration of catastrophically disabled veterans and all people with disabilities, is concerned about the implications of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Department of Justice. The MOU, announced this week, authorizes VA attorneys to serve as special assistant U.S. attorneys and to initiate guardianship or conservatorship proceedings for veterans who lack family or legal representation.

While we recognize the VA's obligation to ensure safe and timely transitions of care for veterans who are unable to make health care decisions, this policy elevates a legal tool—court-ordered guardianship and conservatorship—that can result in unnecessary institutionalization and the loss of fundamental rights. Guardianship can severely –or permanently—restrict an individual's autonomy, civil liberties, and access to community-based supports. Consequently, the MOU raises several specific questions about due process, transparency, and legal safeguards that must be addressed:

How has VA been addressing the needs of veterans who lack capacity who are currently receiving care from VA?

Will veterans have access to independent legal counsel paid for by the VA when needed?

Will VA and DOJ commit to transparency, including public reporting and independent oversight, to ensure just treatment of veterans?

Veterans who have served our country deserve care that honors their dignity, preserves their rights, and supports their ability to live in the community with appropriate services. VA must carefully consider any broad use of guardianship as a care-planning shortcut and adopt policies with robust safeguards."

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

Contact: Kristina Packard

(703) 282-8121 cell

[email protected]

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America