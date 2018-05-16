Paralyzed Veterans of America Applauds House Passage of VA MISSION Act

We are particularly pleased with the inclusion of the expansion of the Department of Veterans Affairs' Comprehensive Family Caregiver Program to veterans injured prior to September 11, 2001. This issue has been the number one priority for our members and their families since the creation of the original program. The correction in the inequity of the existing program is long overdue.

We are very disappointed in those members of the House who have chosen to vote against the VA MISSION Act. This legislation has strong bipartisan support and the support of 38 major veterans and military service organizations. A vote against this legislation is a vote against veterans, particularly veterans with catastrophic disabilities, with critical health care access and caregiver support needs.

We now call on the Senate to quickly take up and pass this legislation. Community care reform and expansion of the caregiver program cannot be delayed any longer."

About Paralyzed Veterans

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, we have ensured that veterans have received the benefits earned through their service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a partner for life, Paralyzed Veterans also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation and advocates for veterans and all people with disabilities. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

