Paralyzed Veterans of America Celebrates 80 Years at 2026 Barrier-Free America Award Ceremony Honoring Allegiant Stadium

Stadium recognized alongside the Las Vegas Stadium Authority and the Las Vegas Raiders for creating a welcoming, accessible venue for all

LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America – the nation's premier non-profit of choice for disabled veterans, their families, and caregivers – awarded Allegiant Stadium with the 2026 Barrier-Free America Award, one of its highest and most prestigious honors. The award was presented to Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, and the Las Vegas Raiders. The ceremony took place at the perfect time – during PVA's 80th anniversary.

"As someone who has experienced both the frustration of barriers and the freedom of spaces built with accessibility in mind, I know what it means when an organization truly gets it right," said Robert Thomas, U.S. Army Veteran and National President of Paralyzed Veterans of America. "Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, and the Las Vegas Raiders got it right. In PVA's 80th anniversary year, this recognition is a great reminder of why we have spent eight decades fighting for a world where every person, regardless of ability, can fully participate in their communities. What has been built at Allegiant Stadium sets a powerful example for venues across the country and across the National Football League."

Home of the Las Vegas Raiders, UNLV Football, and countless world-class concerts and special events, Allegiant Stadium is a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose venue located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. From elevators and wide concourses to prominent designated accessible seating and multiple adult changing tables, the stadium demonstrates an exceptional commitment to ensuring that every guest can enjoy that premier experience. Accessibility has always been a foundational priority since the design and construction of the stadium through its day-to-day operations.

"At the core of the Las Vegas Raiders, and as a mandate from our owner Mark Davis, we believe that football is for everyone," said Sandra Douglass Morgan, President of the Las Vegas Raiders. "Our goal is simple: when someone with a mobility disability comes through our doors, their experience should be as frictionless as anyone else's. Receiving this recognition from Paralyzed Veterans of America is validation of the work we have been doing and encouragement to keep raising the bar."

PVA works to make the world more accessible for veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS, and all people with disabilities. Its architects develop building codes and standards for designers and developers nationwide. They provide technical assistance for accessible design projects as small as home remodels or as grand as historic public structures. They also author accessible design books and educate communities and businesses.

"We believe in Vegas for All – extending hospitality to each person who visits our city and Allegiant Stadium," said Steve Hill, CEO and President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Chair of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority. "And when one in eight people in the U.S. have mobility challenges, accessibility is not just the right thing to do, it's also smart. We are proud of the Raiders for leading the way."

"This recognition is reflective of the work so many people poured into this stadium from day one," said David Harmon, Director of Safety and Risk of Allegiant Stadium. "Accessibility was a core principle of this building, not a box to check, and guests can feel that from the moment they arrive. What makes Allegiant Stadium truly great is not the bricks or the steel – it's the people, and our frontline team understands that every interaction with every guest matters."

To learn more about Allegiant Stadium's exemplary accessibility efforts, watch this video. To learn more about PVA's Barrier-Free America Award and past winners, like U.S. Bank Stadium, Nationals Park, and more, visit PVA.org/BFAA. To seek free accessible design assistance, visit PVA.org/AccessibleDesign.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

Contact: Kristina Packard

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SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America