Paralyzed Veterans of America Celebrates 80 Years of Impact and Influence, Invites Public At Large to Help Fuel the Power of PVA

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America today kicked off its 80th year as a relentless ally for veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases (SCI/D), like MS and ALS, and all people with disabilities. To celebrate this milestone, PVA launched Power of PVA – a six-month public awareness campaign highlighting the nonprofit's longstanding impact and influence around the world.

"As a veteran living with a catastrophic disability, I've felt the Power of PVA firsthand," said Robert Thomas, PVA National President and U.S. Army Veteran. "It's in every veteran who rediscovered their confidence, purpose, and independence through our programs. It's in every community that came together to make accessibility a shared priority. And it's in every conversation that changed minds, shaped policies, and opened doors. No other nonprofit matches PVA's depth of expertise or influence, and it is the honor of my life to not only lead this organization during its 80th anniversary but also be a part of its legacy."

PVA was founded in 1946 by service members who returned from World War II with spinal cord injuries. Facing immense barriers to their independence, these veterans formed PVA to advocate for themselves and all people with disabilities. Since then, PVA has served hundreds of thousands of veterans, their families, and caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, as well as opened 73 offices and 33 PVA Chapters nationwide.

It has also extended its reach far beyond the veteran population, making its mark on the greater disability community. Over the past eight decades, PVA has achieved noteworthy wins in its fight for disability civil rights and advancements in SCI/D research and education. Among those milestones are securing the passage of landmark legislation, like the Americans with Disabilities Act; pioneering wheelchair basketball; authoring national accessibility standards used by architects and developers worldwide; funding research that led to the development of the first non-addictive pain medication in over a decade; writing and distributing resources in over 60 countries in four languages; and more.

"The power of PVA is infinite – it surrounds our members, their families, all veterans, and the broader disability community, supporting them in every aspect of their lives," said Carl Blake, CEO of PVA. "Since 1946, we have been member-led and mission driven, and that lived experience guides everything we do. We're proud of what we've accomplished over the past 80 years, and we're committed to expanding our impact even more over the next 80 years."

As PVA launches the Power of PVA campaign, it kicks off the anniversary celebration with four special announcements.

PVA was awarded a $5 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to help the organization modernize and better serve its members. The grant is one of 18 that Lilly Endowment is making to help veteran service organizations and military service organizations across the country build their capacity and make key infrastructure upgrades. The grant will go towards the creation of three PVA initiatives: 1) a new member leadership program, which will develop future leaders and prioritize educational training across 33 PVA Chapters; 2) a newly revamped Online Fitness + Wellness Program powered by Warrior Strong, which removes accessibility barriers to fitness and wellness, meets disabled veterans where they are in their health journey, and fosters mental health relief; and 3) the continuation of its Outdoor Recreation Experience, which is designed to foster camaraderie and resilience through outdoor adventure. While the leadership program is expected to roll out early next year, both adaptive sports and recreation programs are well underway with PVA now offering up to nine weekly online classes and the Outdoor Experience having just wrapped up its first of three stateside visits this year. The grant will also aid other much-needed operational efforts.

PVA has partnered with RAND to conduct a research study about the experiences of veterans with spinal cord injuries or disorders who receive care through the Department of Veterans Affairs. Results from the study will help identify ways to improve VA health and support services for veterans with SCI/D.

PVA just released two public service announcements – Power of PVA and Hard Work. Both spots follow real veterans but communicate different messages. Power of PVA showcases PVA members experiencing the services and support offered by PVA, including accessible home design, assistance with growing a family and securing benefits, adaptive sports, participation in career programs, and more. Meanwhile, Hard Work, showcases the power of PVA's adaptive sports program in everyday life. Each TV spot is available in a variety of lengths and is downloadable at PSADirect.com, with Power of PVA also available in radio format and Hard Work available in Spanish.

PVA to soon unveil its Women Veterans Leadership Alliance, which is an expansion of its Women Veterans Empowerment Retreat – a multi-day event that focuses on the holistic well-being and empowerment of women Veterans with disabilities that is fast approaching its eighth year. The coalition will equip these veterans with year-round tools and resources for their leadership journey on national and local levels. The coalition will host quarterly leadership webinars, bi-monthly peer circles, and more – all designed with the goal of reinforcing leadership growth, advocacy, and connection.

Thomas continued, "None of these milestones or announcements would have been possible without the dedication of our staff, partners, supporters, caregivers, spouses, and members who redefine what is possible for every person living with a disability. We thank them and invite you to help fuel the Power of PVA."

Starting this month, join PVA and our team of supporters in celebrating our 80th anniversary. Help fuel the Power of PVA by:

Visiting PVA.org/Power to learn about PVA's important work.

to learn about PVA's important work. Signing our anniversary petition to protect VA's specialized system of care.

Sharing our new PSAs and important work on social media using #PowerOfPVA.

Meanwhile, below are a few upcoming highlights of PVA's 80th anniversary celebration:

Annual Testimony – PVA National President Robert Thomas will testify this week before the House and Senate Veterans' Affairs Committees for increased protections for specialized VA Health Care. PVA's annual testimony on Capitol Hill will take place on Wed., March 4 at 10 am ET and the public is encouraged to tune in live.

– PVA National President Robert Thomas will testify this week before the House and Senate Veterans' Affairs Committees for increased protections for specialized VA Health Care. PVA's annual testimony on Capitol Hill will take place on Wed., March 4 at 10 am ET and the public is encouraged to tune in live. South by Southwest - PVA will lead two panel discussions at South by Southwest on March 18 in Austin, Texas. Throughout the conversations – which will be moderated by renowned motorsports broadcaster Jamie Little and feature PVA panelists/supporters from Legends Global (formerly ASM Global), Populous, and L'Oréal USA – PVA will bring to the forefront the importance of accessibility, innovation, and cultural participation. All are encourage to stop by and join the conversation.

- PVA will lead two panel discussions at South by Southwest on March 18 in Austin, Texas. Throughout the conversations – which will be moderated by renowned motorsports broadcaster Jamie Little and feature PVA panelists/supporters from Legends Global (formerly ASM Global), Populous, and L'Oréal USA – PVA will bring to the forefront the importance of accessibility, innovation, and cultural participation. All are encourage to stop by and join the conversation. Barrier-Free America Award – PVA will award Allegiant Stadium – home of the Las Vegas Raiders and University of Nevada Rebels – with its 2026 Barrier-Free America Award, PVA's most prestigious honor recognizing exemplary accessible design and the people responsible for their success. The event will take place in mid-May and mark its 25 th year.

– PVA will award Allegiant Stadium – home of the Las Vegas Raiders and University of Nevada Rebels – with its 2026 Barrier-Free America Award, PVA's most prestigious honor recognizing exemplary accessible design and the people responsible for their success. The event will take place in mid-May and mark its 25 year. VA SCI/D Medical Center San Diego Ribbon Cutting – PVA will join VA officials this summer for the grand opening of the newest VA facility west of the Mississippi River. The VA Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder Acute and Long-Term Care Center in San Diego, which PVA not only fervently advocated for but also helped plan, design, and construct, will be a state-of-the-art facility complete with a team of VA clinicians specialized in helping veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS.

– PVA will join VA officials this summer for the grand opening of the newest VA facility west of the Mississippi River. The VA Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder Acute and Long-Term Care Center in San Diego, which PVA not only fervently advocated for but also helped plan, design, and construct, will be a state-of-the-art facility complete with a team of VA clinicians specialized in helping veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS. PVA/VA 45 th Anniversary of National Veterans Wheelchair Games – Founded in 1981 to help paralyzed and disabled veterans improve their health and wellbeing, the National Veterans Wheelchair Games is celebrating its 45th anniversary July 9-14 in Detroit, MI. Co-presented by PVA and the VA, the six-day event is the largest adaptive sports and rehabilitation event designed exclusively for U.S. military veterans with disabilities.

– Founded in 1981 to help paralyzed and disabled veterans improve their health and wellbeing, the National Veterans Wheelchair Games is celebrating its 45th anniversary July 9-14 in Detroit, MI. Co-presented by PVA and the VA, the six-day event is the largest adaptive sports and rehabilitation event designed exclusively for U.S. military veterans with disabilities. Healthcare Summit + Expo – In August, PVA will once again bring together over 400 healthcare professionals, 100 speakers, and 60+ exhibitors for four days of learning and collaboration. PVA's Healthcare Summit + Expo, the nation's only medical conference offering continuing education credits for SCI, MS, and ALS, will take place August 30 - September 2 in Las Vegas. All clinicians, both VA and civilian, are encouraged to register today!

– In August, PVA will once again bring together over 400 healthcare professionals, 100 speakers, and 60+ exhibitors for four days of learning and collaboration. PVA's Healthcare Summit + Expo, the nation's only medical conference offering continuing education credits for SCI, MS, and ALS, will take place August 30 - September 2 in Las Vegas. All clinicians, both VA and civilian, are encouraged to register today! Yes, You Can! – Published by PVA for the past four decades, Yes, You Can! is one of the most requested and downloaded PVA publications of all time. Written by VA SCI/D clinicians across the country, the manual is designed for newly injured patients living with SCI, their families, and caregivers. The latest edition, which is being soft launched exclusively to VA and PVA members, rolls out nationally in August and is packed with updated information.

To learn more about PVA, visit us at PVA.org/Power, join the conversation online using #PowerOfPVA, and follow us on social media for updates.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

