Paralyzed Veterans of America Deploys 100+ of its Members and Chapter Leaders to D.C. for First-Ever Advocacy Legislation Seminar in June

Event to include a keynote address by Congressman Mike Bost, legislative training sessions, Congressional Hill visits, and two PVA testimonies before the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America – the nation's premier nonprofit of choice for disabled Veterans, their families, and caregivers – today kicked off its annual Advocacy Legislation Seminar. Roughly 125 leaders from PVA Chapters around the country convened in Washington, D.C. to receive first-class training and hands-on practice in preparation for congressional meetings on the Hill later this week. In addition to those visits, PVA leaders will testify in a hearing titled, "A Call to Action: Meeting the Needs of the Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders (SCI/D) Veteran Community," - something PVA fervently advocated for.

"Hosting our Advocacy Legislation Seminar in June provides our Chapters and members with an opportunity to put spinal cord injuries and diseases, such as MS and ALS, front and center for members of Congress," said Heather Ansley, Chief Policy Officer of PVA. "Collaboration with strategic partners and other veterans service organizations can help amplify our overlapping messages, but there is immense value in getting our members' distinctive message concerning SCI/D within the walls of Congress, as well."

In addition to the comprehensive training sessions, House Committee on Veterans' Affairs Chairman Mike Bost (Ill.) delivered a keynote address supporting PVA and its mission to help every Veteran regain what they fought for: their freedom and independence. The next two days of the event will involve over 265 congressional visits and an SCI/D-focused testimony on Thurs., June 13 at 9:30 a.m., featuring PVA National President Robert Thomas and PVA Chief Executive Officer Carl Blake.

"Having PVA Chapters and members attend our annual Advocacy Legislation Seminar is not just important – it is essential," continued Ansley. "This event provides them with a unique and powerful platform to engage directly with their members of Congress while in our nation's capital. By sharing their personal stories and experiences, they can advocate for policies that have a direct impact on their lives and communities. Their voices are crucial in shaping legislation that truly reflects the needs of those who have served and the disability community."

PVA members were eager to gather in Washington, D.C., to participate in this year's legislative advocacy event. Here is what some members had to say about why advocacy is so important to them:

"PVA has been such a blessing to me, and I want to help others now."

"I'm here to learn, so I can help the next Veteran get easier access."

"I advocate for Vets and disabled people in general to have total inclusion and fairness."

To learn more about PVA's 2024 policy priorities, send a letter to your member of Congress, receive legislative alerts, and more, join PVAction Force at PVA.org/PolicyPriorities.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

