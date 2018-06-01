Paralyzed Veterans of America Elects Leadership for 2018-2019 Term

The following individuals were also re-elected to their respective positions: Ken Weas, national senior vice president; Hack Albertson, national vice president; Charles Brown, national vice president; Robert Thomas, national vice president; Larry Dodson, national secretary; and Tom Wheaton, national treasurer. Tammy Jones, from the Texas Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America, was newly elected to the fourth vice president spot on the executive committee. With the re-election of Zurfluh, Al Kovach, Jr. will continue to serve the organization as immediate past president. The executive committee will begin its new one year term on July 1, 2018.

"I joined Paralyzed Veterans of America the same year I was injured," said Zurfluh. "As I lay in my hospital bed after my injury, lost, broken and wondering about my future, Paralyzed Veterans of America came to my aid, gave me hope and showed me a path to succeed in life. I am honored to lead the organization and be the voice for its members and supporters for another year."

Zurfluh is a U.S. Air Force veteran who served his country in Operation Desert Shield/Storm before being injured in a motor vehicle accident in 1995 while on active duty in Hachinohe, Japan. Following one year of inpatient rehabilitation and two years of outpatient care, he resumed life as an incomplete quadriplegic.

Since the organization's founding more than 70 years ago, generations of Paralyzed Veterans of America's leaders have worked to improve the quality of life for veterans and all people living with spinal cord injury and/or disease.

About Paralyzed Veterans

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, we have ensured that veterans have received the benefits earned through their service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a partner for life, Paralyzed Veterans also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation and advocates for veterans and all people with disabilities. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

