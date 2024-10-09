Paralyzed Veterans of America Hosts Sixth Annual Women Veterans Empowerment Retreat in Southern California

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America – the nation's premier nonprofit of choice for disabled veterans, their families, and caregivers – wrapped up its 2024 Women Veterans Empowerment Retreat in Long Beach, California today. The three-day event engaged, supported, and uplifted female veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS, from 24 PVA Chapters across the United States.

This year, 35 women veterans participated in advocacy and leadership workshops, as well as group activities tailored to address the unique challenges they face daily. A key highlight of the Retreat was the viewing of PVA's newly released public service announcement, Women First. The PSA prominently features U.S. Air Force Veteran/PVA National Senior Vice President Tammy Jones and U.S. Army Veteran/PVA National Vice President Anne Robinson – who founded PVA's Women Veterans Empowerment Retreat – as well as renowned sports anchor Hannah Storm. Together, the trio paint a stark contrast between the difference in medical care for able-bodied women and women with disabilities.

"Women veterans form a vital and distinct community," stated Jones. "PVA's Empowerment Retreat is an extension of that community and provides them with essential tools they need for success. It also underscores the importance of supporting each other as we navigate the everyday ups and downs of being a woman veteran."

Both Jones and Robinson brought their personal stories to the forefront in the latest PSA, emphasizing that women veterans with disabilities encounter countless barriers in accessing medical care. From patient rooms and weight scales to medical facilities and staff training, inaccessibility at every healthcare touchpoint matters and can make the difference between life and death. Their involvement in PVA's Women First campaign aims to raise awareness of these issues, making it a fitting complement to this year's Retreat, which focused on leadership development and resilience.

The 2024 Retreat not only included empowerment sessions, but also included activities like morning yoga, meditation, and a 1940s-themed party highlighting the importance of physical and emotional well-being. This year's all-expense-paid Retreat took place from October 5 - 8 and was generously sponsored by First Nation Group, Siebert Williams Shank Foundation, and TriWest Healthcare Alliance.

To learn more about PVA's Women Veterans Empowerment Retreat, the unique challenges women veterans with disabilities face, and how PVA is amplifying their voices, visit PVA.org/WomenVeterans.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

Contact: Cristina McDonough 202-416-7787 office

562-400-4010 cell

[email protected]

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America